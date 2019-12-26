Amit Shah Accuses AAP Of Stealing Credit For Centre-Run Projects

House Minister Amit Shah addressed an occasion in Delhi at this time.

New Delhi:

Union House Minister and BJP Chief Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing assault on Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi authorities, accusing it of stealing credit score for the developmental work completed by the central authorities within the nationwide capital.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forced everyone to follow the work culture. However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji has done something entirely new. He thought, why work. Why allot budgets and lay foundation stones for development projects? Work is already being done, just put your name on it,” Mr Shah mentioned addressing a public gathering in Delhi.

With meeting polls in Delhi just some weeks away, political arguments have intensified within the nationwide capital in the previous few days.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had slammed the AAP authorities within the nationwide capital for not doing sufficient to struggle air air pollution and supply clear consuming water.

“These people used to claim that each household in Delhi gets clean drinking water. They claimed to provide drinking water from the tap, but you all know the reality. They lied to you,” PM Modi had mentioned at a rally in Ramlila Floor.

On Thursday, the BJP president additionally, in his speech, raised the water subject.

“I recently saw an advertisement which said that Delhi government will give drinking water to every household. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will provide drinking water to every household across the country. Is Delhi not part of the country? Water will also be provided to every household in the national capital by the Centre as well,” he mentioned.

Mr Shah mentioned that four,526 homes might be supplied to the center class and a pair of,088 items have been provisioned for the individuals who come from economically weaker sections of the society.

“Thirty per cent of the area will be developed as green open-public spaces. It will help the people of Delhi fight the problem of air population,” he added.

A number of different BJP leaders together with Union City Growth Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari and MP Gautam Gambhir had been additionally current on the occasion.