Amit Shah Challenging Those Not Fighting Against Him: Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned individuals of Uttar Pradesh perceive all the things

Lucknow:

Congress basic secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday mentioned Union Residence Minister Amit Shah is difficult these leaders on the citizenship regulation who haven’t come out of their houses to combat towards him however are as a substitute speaking about issues of different states.

In a tweet, she additionally talked about the opening line of a success tune from the 1960s movie “Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai” — ”Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam”.

“The home minister is challenging those who have not even come out of their homes to fight against him, and the people whom he should throw a challenge are talking about problems of other states,” she wrote within the tweet in Hindi.

She went on so as to add, “The people of Uttar Pradesh understand everything.”

Bahujan Samaj Occasion supremo Mayawati on Wednesday mentioned her get together is prepared for a debate on the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on any platform, a day after Mr Shah threw the problem to the Opposition.

Addressing a rally in assist of the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) on Tuesday, Mr Shah had dared, apart from Mayawati, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Occasion president Akhilesh Yadav to a debate with him on the regulation on a ”sarvjanik manch” (public platform).

“The BSP is ready to accept the challenge thrown by the central government, which is troubled by the organised struggle and agitation all over the country against the most controversial CAA/NRC/NPR, especially by the youth and women, for a debate on the issue on any platform and anywhere,” Mayawati mentioned in a tweet in Hindi.

Accusing the BJP of discriminating on the idea of faith, Samajwadi Occasion supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday mentioned not solely his get together however all those that “understand the soul” of the nation are against the amended Citizenship Act.

He as a substitute challenged the BJP for a debate on growth.