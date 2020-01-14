Amit Shah Flies Kite In Ahmedabad To Celebrate Makar Sankranti

BJP chief Jitu Vaghani tweeted a photograph of Amit Shah flying a kite

Ahmedabad:

House Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flew a kite from a rooftop on Anand Nagar Street in Ahmedabad on the event of Makar Sankranti. The realm is a part of his Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhinagar.

The BJP president was seen flying a kite from the rooftop of an condo in Kanak Kala Society together with spouse Sonalben Shah, Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani and state BJP youth morcha president Rutvij Patel.

Mr Shah additionally launched balloons within the sky.

Loved flying kite at Ahmedabad at present together with our Hon’ble Minister of House Affairs, Authorities of India and Bharatiya Janata Occasion President Shree @AmitShah ji.The sight of the skies stuffed with vibrant kites is a delight.Sharing some celebration photos of #MakarSankranti2020pic.twitter.com/dO1URboOAm — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) January 14, 2020

Nonetheless, kites with each pro- and anti-Citizenship (Modification) Act slogans written on them have been seen over the skies of Ahmedabad on Tuesday.