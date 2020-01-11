Amit Shah Unveils Over 5 Lakh Letters To PM In Support Of Citizenship Act

The letters had been stacked on the dais as Amit Shah spoke.

Ahmedabad:

Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah on Saturday unveiled over 5 lakh postcards written by the residents of Ahmedabad to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thanking him for the Citizenship Modification Act. The postcards had been stacked on the dais as Mr Shah addressed a gathering of BJP employees who shaped letters “CAA” in entrance of him.

“These should not simply phrases however letters of thanks written from the center. Our public outreach programme is a reply to the lies being unfold in opposition to the CAA,” Mr Shah stated on the gathering.

Focusing on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Mr Shah stated, “Congress has a authorities in Rajasthan. The Congress celebration within the state had promised that Hindus and Sikhs from Pakistan can be given citizenship.”

“We’re fulfilling the promise made by you. Why are you opposing it?” he requested.

“In 2006 and 2009, Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter for a similar. We coated Hindus, Sikhs, Parsis, Christians, all of them beneath the Act. You (Rajasthan authorities) had solely talked about Hindus and Sikhs,” Mr Shah claimed.

With Citizenship Modification Act, PM Modi has granted “human rights to lakhs of individuals,” he added.

Amit Shah challenged Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal to indicate if any provision of the act took away the citizenship of Indian Muslims.

“There isn’t a such provision. Lakhs and crores of individuals have come to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh to save lots of their faith, their self-respect, to save lots of themselves. The place else will they go?” Mr Shah requested.

“From the primary prime minister of the nation Jawaharlal Nehru to the primary house minister, first president of the nation, and Mahatma Gandhi himself had stated that whoever involves India from Pakistan will probably be granted citizenship. Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains coming from Pakistan have nowhere else to go,” he stated.