Amit Shah Visits Indo-Tibetan Border Police Headquarters In Delhi: Report

Amit Shah has previously visited the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Drive (File)

New Delhi:

Union Residence Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Delhi and reviewed its operational preparedness alongside the Line of Precise Management with China, official sources stated.

Mr Shah, who was accompanied by Minister of State for Residence Nityanand Rai and Residence Secretary Ajay Bhalla, spent about 4 hours on the drive’s head workplace, situated within the CGO complicated on Lodhi street.

This was his first go to to the headquarters of the border-guarding drive after changing into house minister within the Modi authorities.

He had, previously, visited the headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Drive (CRPF) and Border Safety Drive (BSF) for an operational evaluation.

Sources stated the minister was briefed and given a presentation by senior ITBP officers, led by Director Basic (DG) SS Deswal, in regards to the forces’ deployment alongside the three,488-km lengthy Line of Precise Management (LAC).

Mr Shah burdened the drive to make sure all logistical necessities to the troops on border and requested them to make use of recent gadgetry and know-how in securing the Himalayan entrance that witnesses subzero temperatures at most areas.

The minister, they stated, was additionally knowledgeable in regards to the current procurement of SUV autos and mountaineering tools.

The ITBP was raised within the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese language aggression and aside from guarding the border, it’s deployed for number of inside safety responsibility roles together with conduct of anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.