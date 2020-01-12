Dwelling / TV / Amrita Dhanoa claims Arhaan Khan duped her of Rs 5 lakh, ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant says ‘Ready to pay her if she can prove’

Jan 12, 2020

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan has reacted to claims of actor Amrita Dhanoa, who was arrested not too long ago in a intercourse racket in Mumbai and had beforehand alleged that he duped her of Rs 5 lakh. She had additionally claimed that they had been in a relationship. Arhaan has mentioned he is able to pay her Rs 5 crore if she will be able to show that he swindled her out of her cash.

In an interview with The Instances of India, Arhaan mentioned, “If I have taken money from her, please ask her to show bank transactions and prove it. I am ready to give her Rs 5 crore, if she can prove that I took money from her. Also, if I had dated her, please ask her to show my pictures with her. She has not been able to give any proof. Bigg Boss is Asia’s biggest reality show and I have seen this in past also where people have used someone’s name for publicity. She is also doing the same. We all remember how before Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding, a girl claimed of being his wife. She had cut her wrist also for him. But we all know it was fake.”

“Even I read somewhere that she is blaming me for her arrest. I mean, I don’t even know her, how can I get her arrested? I had cleared in the media during an interview that I don’t know this girl (Amrita). However, few publications went ahead and did her interview and she got a chance to spread the lie. I still stand on my ground that I don’t know this girl and have never met her, how can I date her or be in a live-relationship,” the report quoted him as saying.

Amrita got here within the limelight when she accused Arhaan of duping her of Rs 5 lakh and claimed that he was dishonest her whereas they had been in a relationship. Unconfirmed sources informed IANS that they had been in a relationship from 2006 to 2010.

Not a lot is thought about Amrita’s Bollywood profession both, besides that her web page on IMDb credit her as that includes in movies titled Limitless Nasha, Parveen Bobby and The World Of Trend.

