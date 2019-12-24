Amruta Fadnavis Takes Dig At Uddhav Thackeray Over His Leadership

Amruta Fadnavis on Tuesday launched a recent assault in opposition to the Shiv Sena management.

Mumbai:

Unfazed by on-line trolling over her tweet in opposition to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Amruta Fadnavis, spouse of former CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Tuesday launched a recent assault in opposition to the Shiv Sena management.

Amruta Fadnavis has posted a video which exhibits a number of girls elevating slogans in opposition to her and hitting her with a footwear.

Some individuals within the clip can be seen holding a saffron flag of their palms, hinting at their affiliation with the ruling Shiv Sena.

In a recent assault on CM Thackeray, Amruta Fadnavis tweeted whereas tagging the official twitter deal with of the Sena chief: “You don’t lead people by hitting people over head, that’s assault – not leadership @OfficeofUT.”

She acknowledged: “Dikhao chappal, feko paththar, ye to shauk hain purana aapaka, hum to wo shaks hai ki dhoop me bhi nikhar aayenge!” (Which could be loosely translated as ”she would endure all odds and defy intimidation”).

Amruta Fadnavis had invited wrath of the Sena for her December 22 tweet stating that “one cannot be a ”Thackeray” just by putting Thackeray after his name”.

Hitting again, Sena deputy chief Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday stated Thackeray was dwelling as much as his identify, however Amruta Fadnavis, an expert banker, was lacking the purpose.

A Sena corporator had equated Amruta Fadnavis with Anandibai, notorious in Maharashtra’s historical past for plotting the loss of life of her 17-year-old nephew Peshwa Narayanrao. Her husband Raghunathrao was subsequent in line for the throne on the time of Narayanrao’s loss of life.

The opposition BJP has sought intervention of state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari into incidents like “online bullying” of Amruta Fadnavis and Monday’s assault by suspected Shiv Sena employees on a Mumbai resident for his ”derogatory” submit on CM Thackeray.

