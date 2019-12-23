AMU students, teachers announce University VC & Registrar’s expulsion

Anti-CAA hearth spreads Pan-India













As protests in opposition to the contentious Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) flare-up in Uttar Pradesh, the academics, college students and non-teaching workers of Aligarh Muslim College (AMU) have ‘expelled’ their Vice-Chancellor Tariq Mansoor and Registrar S Abdul Hamid.

The scholars and academics launched a press release saying the expulsion quickly after web providers had been restored in Aligarh on Sunday. The discover acknowledged that the VC and Registrar are requested to vacate the VC lodge and Registrar’s lodge by January 5, 2020, when AMU reopens.

The discover declared that the collective authority will boycott the college administration till the 2 resign and depart the campus.

Aligarh Muslim College Entrance Gate.Haris H Khan/Wikimedia Commons

This comes days after clashes occurred between AMU college students and UP Police amid protests in opposition to the CAA following which AMU was closed until January 5.

Violence in UP

The assertion comes within the backdrop of continued violence in varied components of the state because of CAA. The demise toll in CAA-related protests has reached 18 within the state.

Police stated at the least 18 folks, together with an eight-year-old boy, have misplaced their lives since Thursday.

Thursday’s protests in Lucknow turned violent and led to massive scale destruction of private and non-private property.IANS

A complete of 5,400 folks have been taken beneath custody until now and round 705 have been despatched to jail.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday met Governor Anandiben Patel and apprised her of the state of affairs within the state within the wake of protests in opposition to the CAA.