AMU Vice Chancellor Justifies Decision For Internal Probe Over Violence

Protests broke out at AMU campus early this week.

Aligarh:

The Vice Chancellor of AMU on Sunday stated the college’s resolution to arrange a one-man judicial panel, to inquire into the violence that rocked the campus early this week, was mandatory “for inculcating a sense of courtroom transparency in all issues” associated to the turbulent incidents.

Prof Tariq Mansoor clarified that the an inside inquiry by Justice V Ok Gupta, a retired chief justice of the Chhattisgarh excessive courtroom, shouldn’t be confused with a ”judicial probe” which is the prerogative of the state and central authorities.

He identified that there have been a number of situations previously when the college had instituted such inside probes they usually had been useful in unearthing the reality.

“They were no way in conflict with any possible high-level probe ordered by the government,” the VC instructed reporters right here.

Prof Mansoor stated the inner inquiry would cowl all points associated to the incidents of violence which began on December 13 and lasted until the morning of December 16.

It will additionally cowl allegations of police excesses made by some college students together with injury to automobiles, he added.

“It is necessary that such allegations are fully inquired by a competent authority,” he stated.

Clashes in AMU had erupted following police motion towards demonstrators within the neighborhood of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on December 15, when among the agitators, on being chased by police, had sneaked into the varsity campus, prompting the safety personnel to enter the premises.

AMU was later closed until January 5, and the one-man inquiry committee arrange on December 21.

Narrating the sequence of occasions which led to the College’s resolution to name within the police on December 15 night time, the Vice Chancellor stated, “When we received information that some outside elements had infiltrated the protesting students and the situation threatened to go out of hand, we took this difficult decision to protect innocent lives and the university”s property”.

He added that “in the past, there have been several instances when delay in intervention of police had led to grave violence in which innocent students had paid with their lives and University property was vandalized and set on fire”.

AMU spokesperson Prof Shafey Kidwai stated, “Certain media reports have alleged that University authorities have justified use of excessive force. This is absolutely untrue”.

In the meantime, no untoward incident has been reported from any a part of the town since Friday night, in accordance with Senior Superintendent of Police Akash Kulhari.

Officers stated the SSP is holding conferences with members of the general public in all delicate areas to impresses upon them the necessity to shun any form of violent protests.

Throughout such conferences, he assured those who the district authorities will make particular preparations for serving to out residents in acquiring Aadhar Playing cards or some other paperwork which they could want in future, they stated.