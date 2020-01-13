AMU will open today in the first phase amid tight security

AMU goes to open within the first part from at present. As a consequence of this strict safety preparations have been made within the campus. Lessons of the Faculty of Drugs, Administration and Engineering will start within the first part. The College's Murshidabad, Mallapuram and Kishanganj facilities are additionally opening from at present.

In AMU 15 hostels have been evacuated after the ruckus on December. The college was to open on January 6. However the vacation was prolonged additional given the ambiance. It was determined to open the college on 13 January. Safety preparations have been made about this. Within the first part, instructing shall be began in Drugs School, Unani Drugs School, Administration Research and ZH Faculty of Engineering and Know-how School. Whereas the remaining examinations of final semester 16 in these schools will begin from January. Class X and 12 Lessons associated to the College 13 are going to start out from January. Whereas the ninth and 11 courses 17 will begin from January. Examination Controller Mujib Ullah Zubairi mentioned that the programs for which the odd semester examinations have been accomplished, their courses will begin from the related school and school opening date. Whereas in such programs which have some papers left, the instructing work will begin from the second day of completion of the remaining examinations.

