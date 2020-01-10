Amy Schumer is feeling the ache of In-Vitro Fertilization.

The comedienne took to Instagram on Thursday to disclose she’s presently feeling “really run down and emotional” per week into IVF, submitting a photograph of her bruised and battered stomach as proof.

The Trainwreck star defined she and hubby Chris Fischer are freezing her eggs and “figuring out what to do” to provide their son Gene a sibling.

To date, the method has already began to take a toll on the humorous woman; so she requested her followers for assist, writing:

“If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do. My number is in my bio.”

And certain sufficient, it’s! For many who don’t know, IVF is a means of fertilization the place an egg is mixed with sperm exterior the physique.

Right here’s to hoping the couple has a wholesome IVF journey!

Ch-ch-check out her full submit (beneath).