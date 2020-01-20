Amyl And The Sniffers unleash righteous rage in their new video for ‘Gacked On Anger’

Amyl And The Sniffers have launched a brand new music video for ‘Gacked On Anger’, the NME Award-nominated monitor from their 2019 self-titled debut album.

The clip, which was directed by Gilbert Trejo, facilities on enraged, chain-wielding frontwoman Amy Taylor, who menaces a wig-wearing ‘aristocrat’ in interval gown into placing himself right into a skip.

Watch the ‘Gacked On Anger’ video beneath:

‘Gacked On Anger’ is the second monitor from the Melbourne-based punk band’s 2019 self-titled debut album. The music was launched final Might, and in an announcement then Taylor mentioned, “The music lyrics are about cash and sophistication and my experiences with that, and the bizarre means my thoughts tries to wrap across the thought of getting cash/not having cash/being in debt/getting paid or not paid as a musician.

THE BIG READ: Amyl and The Sniffers – “It’s rough, raw and anything can happen”

“It’s also about the rat race/pleasure/shame/stress of money and the power that it has on day to day life, and the power of class to keep us too busy and too dumb to help other people, or make any kind of change in the ‘system’. We keep on working really hard for peanuts. I’ve been lucky in comparison and I’m grateful but in reality shit’s pretty fucked sometimes, and there’s lots to be angry about.”

Final week, ‘Gacked On Anger’ acquired a nomination for Finest Australian Track on the NME Awards 2020. It’s up towards Confidence Man’s ‘Does It Make You Feel Good?’, Mallrat’s ‘Charlie’, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever’s ‘In The Capital’, Tame Impala’s ‘Borderline’ and Tones And I’s ‘Dance Monkey’.

Discover the complete checklist of nominees within the NME Awards 2020’s Australia-exclusive classes right here.