An abs-fab way to a six-pack!

She may need a number of Golden Globes, Emmys and Baftas to her title, however not less than Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and I’ve one factor in frequent: neither of us has six-pack abs.

No, the toned midriff she sported on the Display screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night time was not the product of her waking at 5am day-after-day to plank and crunch her solution to oblivion.

For, in true warts-and-all Fleabag type, Phoebe confessed — throughout her acceptance speech, no much less — that her muscular tissues had been painted on by her make-up artist simply hours earlier than, commenting: ‘With all of the chaos of the outfits, and the interviews and the six-pack that my make-up artist drew on me this night . . . it is fairly simple to be distracted.’

Journalist Libby Galvin (pictured earlier than the six-pack makeover) enlisted the assistance of Oonagh Connor, an skilled make-up artist, to assist obtain her six-pack abs

Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed that her six-pack abs had been painted on by her make-up artist on the Display screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night time

She’s not the one one to get a bit of assist on this division; make-up artists say that everybody from bodybuilders to teenage women happening an evening out use this system to ‘intensify’ their muscle definition.

Fellow A-lister abdominals have additionally fallen beneath suspicion prior to now, though to this point Phoebe is the one one who’s had the great grace to confess it.

However on asking round, I realise loads of my mates are at it, too — not essentially portray on tummies, however shading in a collarbone right here and a décolletage there.

Daily, my very own lack of definition isn’t an enormous deal to me. In the case of figuring out, I am extra centered on attempting to beat my abysmal private greatest working 5k round my native park than I’m on growing washboard abs that may put Peter Andre to disgrace.

But when — a la Phoebe — I actually might look ten instances extra toned in about ten minutes, why would not I give it a strive?

So, for the sake of everybody who prefers a lie-in to lunging across the park, I enlist the assistance of Oonagh Connor, an skilled make-up artist who has contoured the our bodies of everybody from blushing brides to vogue fashions, to see if I can obtain a practical set of abs with out even setting eyes on a set of weights . . .

The 1st step: Making a easy canvas

Moisturise and prep: Fail to arrange, put together to fail — a maxim as related to physique portray as it’s to anything in life.

At Oonagh’s urging, I slather myself in moisturiser with a touch of color, to offer a flawless, hydrated canvas for what’s to return (St Moriz skilled gradual golden glow tanning moisturiser, £four.99, boots.com).

This half is simple, however I am feeling the anticipation ramp up — will I find yourself wanting like a sculpture by Michelangelo, or a Picasso portray gone awry?

Moisturise and prep the realm that will likely be painted on to offer a flawless, hydrated canvas for what’s to return

Step two: Out of the blue I am up 2 cup sizes

Begin on the high to match color: Oonagh’s not simply giving me a six-pack — she’s giving me a boob job, too.

This, she says, is for color matching — to verify my higher physique matches my midriff. Daubing on St Moriz superior professional extremely tancealer (£eight.49, bodycareplus.com) she makes me take a look at least a few cup sizes greater.

Oonagh begins on the high to match the color and to verify the higher physique matches the midriff

Step three: Oh, I seem like Popeye

Sketching on the six-pack with a brush: Subsequent, she outlines my ‘six-pack’, a course of not dissimilar to a sketching class in school.

I used to be anticipating an airbrush, however Oonagh makes use of a traditional make-up brush to hint one thing approximating the pure line of my abs (so far as they are often discerned by means of my snug layer of insulation).

The results of her efforts at this stage depart me wanting not not like a cartoon character, however she assures me that very quickly I am going to look much less Popeye and extra Pilates princess.

Oonagh outlines the ‘six-pack’ utilizing a traditional make-up brush to hint the pure line of the abs

Step 4: Highlights …on my tummy!

Including depth is crucial: To present this six-pack a plausible depth, blobs of pearlescent highlighter (Futuredew oil serum hybrid, £23, glossier.com) are dotted within the centre of every fake ab to make them ‘pop’ as the sunshine glints off them.

But I can not assist considering I look extra like a toddler’s finger portray than an A-lister. Absolutely it can all come collectively — and shortly?

To present this six-pack a plausible depth, blobs of pearlescent highlighter are dotted within the centre

Step 5: I am able to be a canopy lady

Buffed, dusted and blended: A few minutes of mixing, stippling and dusting utilizing Sheer Glow basis by Nars (£33.50, spacenk.com) and a powder puff sponge and I am properly on my solution to wanting extra buff.

If I believe very positively, I can persuade myself that is what it is wish to be on a Girls’s Well being cowl shoot — simply with out the months of prep and day-long dehydration beforehand.

After mixing, stippling and dusting utilizing Sheer Glow basis by Nars and a powder puff sponge the abs start to take form

The decision

So how does it really feel to have ‘excellent’ abs? As I pose up in an approximation of Phoebe’s crimson carpet outfit, I do really feel decidedly extra glam than I did an hour in the past.

True, I would not get away with a trick like this on the seashore (by no means thoughts the truth that one splash within the waves would wash all of it off), and I am positive it will give my husband snort once I get residence, however from a metre or two away, you would be inclined to assume I had a a lot stricter health regime than I actually do.

And fairly than spending a whole bunch of kilos — to not point out a whole bunch of hours — on health club exercises, it is value me lower than half an hour and £70 value of make-up merchandise (which is able to see me by means of one other 50 or so ab-fab transformations ought to I select).

Add the flash of a digicam, and I am match for the crimson carpet.