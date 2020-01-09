An oatmeal festival, Warren Miller’s 70th film and more things to do this weekend

A pair of snowboarders pause within the frosty air of Bella Coola, British Columbia, on this nonetheless from Warren Miller Leisure’s “Timeless.” (Supplied by Warren Miller Leisure)

Thrills, chills and a great trigger

Friday. Filmmaker Warren Miller, who died in 2018, is synonymous with snow sports activities. However for the previous 13 years, his firm additionally has sponsored screenings to profit survivors of home violence. The most recent lands 6 p.m. Jan. 10 on the Capitol Hill location of Stoney’s Bar and Grill (1111 Lincoln St.), the place ticketholders can discover drink specials, ski and snowboard giveaways and, most significantly, the 70th (!!!) function movie from Warren Miller Leisure, “Timeless.” A hundred percent of the proceeds from the $25 tickets profit SafeHouse Denver’s applications and companies for survivors of home violence — including to the $82,000 already raised for SafeHouse Denver over time, in response to organizers. (That’s the equal of 1,121 particular person nights of security at SafeHouse’s emergency shelter facility, they are saying.) safehouse-denver.org

A competition of … oatmeal?!

Saturday. Lest you discover oatmeal the least thrilling foodstuff on the planet, Lafayette’s 24th Oatmeal Pageant is right here to transform you. Moreover January being Nationwide Oatmeal Month (yep, that’s a factor), the Quaker Oats-sponsored occasion tracks with Colorado’s stereotypically wholesome life. The nation’s greatest fest of its form begins with the 7:30 a.m.-noon Oatmeal Breakfast at Pioneer Elementary (101 E. Baseline Street), that includes greater than 200 gallons of oatmeal and a topping bar, four,000 oatmeal pancakes, and 1,200 oatmeal muffins. The competition prices $eight for adults, $6 for seniors and children Three-12, and is free for two and underneath. Let that digest somewhat earlier than hitting the Lafayette Oatmeal 5K Stroll/Run, which kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at 200 E. Baseline Street. Day-of-event registration is offered ($20-$35). 303-666-9555. lafayettecolorado.com

Black Violin is Wil B. (left) and Kev Marcus. (Supplied by MIssing Piece Group)

A hip-hop/classical hybrid

Tuesday. “They would literally laugh us out the door,” Black Violin co-founder Kev Marcus says on an Uproxx video, recalling the early days of his act. Not anymore. Combining the precision and nuance of classical music with the fervour and energy of hip-hop, the Black Violin duo (Marcus and Wil B.) has taken radio stations and theaters by storm over the past decade whereas busting stereotypes about race and musical genres. The viola-and-violin act’s newest Colorado present involves the historic Paramount Theatre at eight p.m. Jan. 14 (1621 Glenarm Place), with assist from DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes. Don’t miss it. Tickets: $27.50-$50. altitudetickets.com

Free music for MLK Day

Tuesday. Additionally classical-minded on Jan. 14: the free Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Tribute live performance from the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m. at Boettcher Live performance Corridor (1000 14th St.). Carried out by Bertie Baigent, a composer primarily based in Denver and London, the evening will function visitor performances and honor recipients of the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Awards, the symphony mentioned. Get tickets on the field workplace or tickets.coloradosymphony.org. Word: As it is a free group live performance, all seating is normal admission and a ticket doesn’t assure a seat.

