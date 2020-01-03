Analysis: At season’s mid-point, Avalanche on track for potential long playoff run

The NHL is so predictable. Each crew is a multiple-game dropping streak ready to occur. And when you’re not ready to face adversity, long-term success is unattainable.

On the midway mark of the Avalanche’s season — reached late Thursday evening with a 7-Three rout of defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis — Colorado is on tempo for a 104-point common season. It is a title-contending crew and confirmed as a lot bulldozing the Blues.

Getting into the weekend, Colorado had the fourth-best odds in Las Vegas (@betonline_ag) to win the Cup, at 10/1 behind St. Louis and Boston, each 9/1, and Washington at eight/1.

No shock there. The Avs lead the NHL in offense (Three.68 objectives per sport), have produced a club-record 40-plus photographs in 4 consecutive video games and possess a handful of world-class gamers starting with forwards Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and defenseman Cale Makar.

Overlook the winless skids. This crew is stacked from prime to backside and confidently wanting on the massive image.

MacKinnon’s 62 factors on the midway mark ties a franchise file, set a 12 months in the past by Rantanen. And MacKinnon on Thursday joined Corridor of Famer Joe Sakic as the one Avs participant to achieve 25 objectives on the midway mark. Sakic, now the crew’s basic supervisor, had 28 within the Cup-winning season of 1995-96.

Rantanen, who has missed 16 video games with an harm, is the massive harmful moose from the precise circle. And Makar is one of the best total defenseman to enter the league since … who is aware of? It’s exhausting to discover a comparable expertise at his age.

Vegas has MacKinnon because the co-Hart Trophy-winning favourite with Connor McDavid and Makar favored to win the Calder Trophy as rookie of the 12 months.

However there’s a lot extra. Sakic and his employees — most notably Chris MacFarland, the assistant GM who will get far much less credit score than he deserves — have accomplished an unbelievable job of constructing this crew. All 4 strains can rating. The defensive pairings are robust. And there’s perception within the goaltending tandem of Philipp Grubauer and Pavel Francouz.

Earlier than Thursday, the Avs had blown leads of their earlier 4 dwelling video games. MacKinnon mentioned the crew might be higher for it in the long run.

“I think we were just due, honestly. I feel like we give all our opponents their goals in the third. We had bad breakdowns,” he mentioned after the win Thursday evening. “Something just felt different tonight when they made it 3-2. There was no panic. I think Cale had a big goal with 10 seconds left in the second. That kind of iced it. No panic. We need some maturity from everybody and we had that tonight.”