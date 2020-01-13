Analysis: Avalanche could look into acquiring “King” Henrik Lundqvist

Jared Bednar expects goalie Philipp Grubauer to show it round — similar to he did final season. The Avalanche coach believes his No. 1 goalie to start the season will bounce again from a mid-season funk and re-establish himself as a energy for a playoff-bound workforce.

But when that doesn’t occur, and the Avs aren’t satisfied backup Pavel Francouz can carry the load, they may have a commerce possibility in buying future Corridor of Fame goalie Henrik Lundqvist of the New York Rangers in a short-term marriage.

Lundqvist, 37, who has but to hoist the Stanley Cup, is below contract by means of 2020-21, with an $eight.5 million annual cap hit however only a $5.5 million wage subsequent season. His contract would expire when Colorado begins paying massive cash to Gabe Landeskog and Cale Makar, whose present offers additionally finish subsequent season.

At the moment, the Avs have the cap area and prospects/draft picks to entice “King Henrik” to waive his no-trade clause to a Cup contender in a transfer much like when legendary defenseman Ray Bourque got here to the Avs late within the 1999-2000 season. Seeking the Cup heading into his 40th birthday, Bourque helped Colorado win it in 2001.

Lundqvist may very well be that man for the Avs in 2020 or 2021, and the Rangers are undoubtedly buying and selling certainly one of their three goalies. That’s not a typo — New York is carrying three goalies, together with two younger ones in Alexandar Georgiev, 23, and Igor Shesterkin, 24 — the latter of whom defeated the Avs in his NHL debut Jan. 7 in New York.

If the Rangers (21-19-Four) proceed to face south of the playoff bubble heading into the Feb. 24 commerce deadline, shifting Lundqvist and holding the younger guys would make sense.

And for Colorado, doing one thing to enhance the workforce earlier than the deadline is a should if this membership is really in it to win it. Colorado is final within the 31-team NHL in participant spending, with greater than $15 million in out there cap area, based on CapFriendly.com.

Goaltending is the Avs’ solely obvious subject, though Bednar has stated his workforce’s checking and rush protection has been the weak point of late. Backside line: They aren’t getting sufficient key saves from Grubauer or Francouz when the protection breaks down in entrance of them, and are Four-7-2 of their final 13 video games due to it.

“I would say, recently, maybe their play hasn’t been as good, but it’s no different than any other player,” Bednar stated of his goalies. “One of the ways you get out of the little funk like we’re in is to be able to get some great individual performances and it starts with our goaltending. We need better from certain guys up front and certain guys on the D-corps.”

He added: “The wins and losses aren’t on our goaltending alone. It’s a bunch of different areas of our game. We plug one hole and another one pops up. We’re fighting to try and improve in those areas and continue to learn from them and make sure we’re not making the same mistakes that are costing us hockey games.”

Grubauer, 28, is below contract with a $three.three million cap hit by means of subsequent season. Francouz, 29, is on a one-year deal value $950,000. Colorado’s prime goalie prospects are 2016 draft decide Adam Werner, 22, of the Colorado Eagles, and Finnish skilled Justus Annunen, 19, the third goalie chosen within the 2018 draft who starred on the latest World Junior Championship.

The hole between Grubauer/Francouz and Werner/Annunen is simply too massive. If the present Avs can’t get the job performed, the younger guys aren’t the reply. So Colorado must look elsewhere earlier than the commerce deadline and there’s not an even bigger attainable out there title on the market than King Henrik.

The Kings’ Jonathan Fast, 33, additionally may very well be an possibility, however the two-time Cup winner is below contract for the following three seasons at $5.eight million. Lundqvist, nonetheless craving to win the Cup, is the most suitable choice.

Footnotes. Avs winger Andre Burakovsky skipped Monday’s observe due to an sickness. He’s anticipated to play Tuesday in opposition to the visiting Dallas Stars. … Winger Joonas Donskoi will miss his second recreation Tuesday with a concussion. However he skated on his personal for the second straight day Monday and is enhancing, Bednar stated.