Anand Mahindra Feels This Video Of Captain Tania Shergill Should Trend

Captain Tania Shergill would be the first girl parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade.

A video of Captain Tania Shergill main an all-men contingent in the course of the Military Day Parade gave enterprise Anand Mahindra “goosebumps”.

Sharing the hair-raising video the place the Captain instructions the contingent with nice confidence, Mr Mahindra wrote, “Now this gives me goosebumps. So incredibly inspirational. Tanya Shergill is what I’d call a true celebrity. THIS video should be trending… not just the Tik Tok variety…”

Now this offers me goosebumps. So extremely inspirational. Tanya Shergill is what I would name a real celeb. THIS video ought to be trending…not simply the Tik Tok selection… https://t.co/YkimZKpxLR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2020

Captain Shergill grew to become the primary girl parade adjutant in Military Day Parade this yr to steer an all-men contingent.

A parade adjutant is answerable for executing the parade.

An officer with Military’s Corps of Indicators, Captain Tania Shergill will even be the primary girl parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade.

Final yr, Captain Bhavna Kasturi had turn into the primary girl officer to steer an all-men contingent within the Republic Day parade.

Commissioned in March 2017 from the Officer Coaching Academy, Chennai, Captain Shergill is an electronics and communications graduate.

Her father, grandfather and great-grandfather have additionally served within the Military.