Anand Plays Another Draw As Carlsen Breaks World Record

Seasoned Indian Viswanathan Anand remained winless for the fourth spherical working, taking part in out a draw with China’s Yu Yangyi within the Tata Metal Chess Match the place world champion Magnus Carlsen broke the report for being undefeated in most variety of video games. Anand, who misplaced to Wesley So within the second spherical, shares the 11th spot alongside Nikita Vituigov of Russia whereas Yu Yangyi is 13th presently with one level in his kitty. With 9 rounds nonetheless to return within the 14-player round-robin occasion, Vladislav Kovalev of Belarus is on the backside.

Carlsen drew with native expertise Jorden Van Foreest, registering his 111th sport with out shedding, surpassing a 15-year-old report made by Russian-turned-Dutch Sergei Tiviakov.

American Wesley So shot in to sole lead forward of the primary relaxation day handing Iranian Alireza Firouzja his first defeat of the event.

Wesley moved to a few factors out of a doable 4 and is now adopted by compatriots Caruana Fabiano and Jeffery Xiong, Foreest, Firouzja and Vladislav Artemiev of Russia.

Carlsen, after 4 attracts in first 4 video games, is joint seventh with Anish Giri of the Netherlands, Daniil Dubov of Russia and Jan-Krzysztof of Poland on two factors apiece.

For Anand, the Ragozin variation within the Queen’s gambit declined has been working advantageous for a while and within the fourth spherical too, the Indian ace opted for a similar.

It was a eager tussle within the opening however items modified fingers at common intervals.

After the buying and selling of queens, the gamers had been left with rooks and Knight solely and though Yangyi oplayed on until transfer 32 the end result was by no means unsure.

Wesley was fortunate in some sense as Firouzja ought to have drawn a near-level place with black items.

The American, nevertheless, capitalised on an enormous tactical error within the center sport and reached a pawn plus Bishops and pawns endgame. The remaining was straightforward.

Within the Challenger’s part India’s Surya Shekhar Ganguly, famously often known as Anand’s second in three world championships triumphs, scored a crushing victory over Dinara Saduakassova of Kazakhstan to emerge as the only chief on three factors.

The opposite Indian, Nihal Sareen, additionally gained his first sport of the event on the expense of Max Warmerdam to maneuver to joint second spot on 2.5 factors.

Outcomes spherical four Masters: Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2) drew with Jorden Van Foreest (Ned 2.5); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 2) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2); Jeffery Xiong (Usa, 2.5) drew with Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 2.5); Yu Yangyi (Chn, 1) drew with V Anand (Ind, 1.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 2) drew with Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 1.5); Wesley So (Usa, three) beat Alireza Firouzja (Fid, 2.5); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 2.5) beat Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, zero.5). Challengers: Rauf Mamedov (Aze, 2.5) drew with Pavel Eljanov (Ukr, 2.5); David Anton Guijarro (Esp, 2.5) beat Jan Smeets (Ned, 2); Dinara Saduakassova (Kaz, 1.5) misplaced to Surya Shekhar Ganguly (Ind, three); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 1.5) drew with Erwin L’Ami (Ned, 2.5); Lucas Van Foreest (Ned, 2) drew with Vincent Keymer (Ger, 1.5); Max Warmerdam (Ned, 1) misplaced to Nihal Sarin (Ind, 2.5); Anton Smirnov (Aus, 1.5) drew with Nils Grandelius (Swe, 1.5).