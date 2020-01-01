Ananya Panday talks about struggles of nepotism, Siddhant Chaturvedi exposes the fallacies of her argument

Like yearly, this yr too many new faces entered Bollywood. A few of whom additionally received the hearts of all with their spectacular efficiency. Be it Siddhant Chaturvedi or Ananya Panday or Vishal Jethwa or Abhimanyu Dasani. All these have proven a glimpse of the star coming from inside their movies. Ananya Pandey proved herself with Pathi Pathni aur Woh whereas debuting in Scholar of the 12 months 2. On the identical time, Siddhant Chaturvedi not solely made his mark within the film Gully Boy, starring stars like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, but in addition pressured individuals to speak about him.

In such a scenario, all these stars reached the present of a information channel. The place Ananya Pandey whereas speaking on nepotism mentioned that she shouldn’t be going to be disturbed by nepotism. All of it seems very glamorous however the reality is totally different. In line with Ananya, his father Chunky Pandey could also be a well-known actor however his strugal in Bollywood is totally different. In line with Ananya, she is proud to be the daughter of Chunky Panday however she can not cease working on account of this.

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 have a look at her response lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020



After which Saloni Batra takes assist of Ananya saying woman like Ananya who was born in a star household has to face the useless nepotism. After which Siddhant Chaturvedi says that everybody’s battle is totally different, the one distinction is that the place our desires are fulfilled, their battle begins there.

This factor mentioned in a line by Siddhant Chaturvedi is changing into fiercely viral on social media. On which individuals are patting him on his again and praising him for such daring phrases.