Ananya Panday to replace Jhanvi Kapoor in Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday will change her colleague Jhanvi Kapoor (Janhvi) in Vijay Devarakonda’s subsequent film titled Fighter, stories recommend. The actress is ready to make her debut within the Telugu movie trade with a Puri Jagannadh-directorial.

It was rumoured earlier that Puri Jagannadh had roped in Jhanvi Kapoor to play the feminine lead reverse Vijay Devarakonda in his upcoming film. It was additionally speculated that the Dhadak actress was provided Rs three.5 crore as remuneration. However it was later reported that she was discovering it robust to juggle her dates for the film, as she is busy with a number of initiatives. Therefore, she walked out of the film.

The most recent we hear is that Puri Jagannadh has approached Ananya Panday with the identical provide and he or she has given her consent for it. Fighter will begin rolling from January 20. Jalapathy Gudelli, a journalist from Hyderabad tweeted, “Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is said to be finalized as the female lead in Vijay Deverakonda’s next #Fighter The regular shoot begins in Mumbai tomorrow.”

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey. She graduated from Dhirubhai Ambani Worldwide Faculty in 2017. She made her appearing debut with Karan Johar’s 2019 movie Pupil of the 12 months 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Later, she performed the feminine lead in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

The younger Bollywood actress proved her mettle with each Pupil of the 12 months 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh turning into hit on the field workplace. Put up these hit motion pictures, Ananya Panday was flooded with a number of provides however she is making cautious choices. She presently has Ishaan Khatter’s subsequent challenge titled Khaali Peeli in her kitty.

Fighter will mark her debut in Tollywood. Ananya Panday will romance Vijay Devarakonda, who has created a sensation with hit movies like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. Ananya has already made an enormous fanbase along with her two motion pictures and Fighter is certain to take her recognition to the subsequent degree.