Anatomy teacher allegedly had sex 20 times with female student

An anatomy trainer from a personal Christian faculty in Texas most likely ought to have specialised in sex-ed after being accused of getting a months-long fling with considered one of her college students.

Lacey Lo Cunningham, 32, was charged with improper relationship between educator/pupil for allegedly participating in a relationship with an 18-year-old feminine pupil at Woodlands Christian Academy, the place she taught.

The Houston Chronicle reviews Cunningham allegedly began texting with the scholar final August. The trainer/pupil tandem had a espresso date earlier than going to church and later spending the night time collectively at Cunningham’s condominium.

Court docket paperwork obtained by the Chronicle famous Cunningham and the scholar had greater than 20 sexual encounters earlier than the younger girl advised her mom, who then referred to as cops.

On Dec. 14, cops confirmed as much as Cunningham’s dwelling, the place she admitted to sharing a mattress with the scholar however maintained issues had been by no means bodily. The trainer advised authorities the in a single day ventures had been initiated by the scholar.

Cops searched Cunningham’s dwelling and confiscated a cellphone, pc and a school-issued laptop computer, courtroom paperwork famous.

The accused turned herself in on Dec. 19. After being charged, Cunningham was launched on $50,000 bail.



Lyndsey Sherrod Bates. (Madison County Jail)

SPECIAL-ED TEACHER JAILED FOR SEX WITH TWO STUDENTS

An ex-special schooling trainer from Gurley, Ala., has admitted guilt to participating in intercourse acts with two college students.

In line with WHNT, Lyndsey Sherrod Bates, a now-former trainer and volleyball coach at Madison County Excessive Faculty, was sentenced Tuesday to time served plus three years probation after pleading responsible to a rely of getting sexual contact with a pupil and three counts of distributing obscene materials to a pupil.

As a part of a plea deal, a 10-year jail sentence meant for Bates was suspended.

Bates was accused of getting intercourse with a 17-year-old boy and sending specific photographs and texts to a different pupil who was a minimum of 16 years outdated, in keeping with courtroom paperwork. AL.com reported Bates resigned from her instructing place one month previous to being arrested final April.

Two days after her arrest, Bates’ husband, Andrew, filed for divorce, citing “incompatibility.’ The divorce was finalized 14 months after they had been first wed.

Bates will now should register as a intercourse offender for the remainder of her life, Madison County Assistant District Lawyer Tim Douthit advised AL.com.

“She’s going to be a intercourse offender and felon,” he stated. “But we’re not sending people to jail for consensual sex without any evidence of coercion.”