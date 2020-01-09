January eight, 2020 | 11:10pm

An anatomy trainer at a non-public Christian faculty in Texas was arrested for an alleged months-long sexual relationship with an 18-year-old pupil, a report stated.

The connection between Lacey Jo Cunningham, 32, and the feminine pupil at Woodlands Christian Academy started after the 2 began texting final August, in response to The Houston Chronicle.

From there, the 2 met sooner or later exterior of faculty over espresso, went to church then spent the evening collectively at Cunningham’s house, the report stated, citing court docket paperwork.

The pair engaged in additional than 20 sexual encounters, the paperwork allege, earlier than the coed informed her mother, who then known as cops.

Detectives confirmed as much as Cunningham’s dwelling on Dec. 14. The trainer admitted to sleeping in the identical mattress with the coed, however claimed there was “never any physical contact,” in response to her arrest affidavit.

Cunningham additionally informed authorities the in a single day stays have been initiated by the coed, the report says.

The trainer let detectives search the house. They seized a mobile phone, laptop and her school-issued laptop computer, the affidavit says.

Cunningham turned herself in on Dec. 19. She was charged with improper relationship between educator/pupil and later launched from jail after posting $50,000 bond.