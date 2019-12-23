December 23, 2019 | 12:50pm

DNA ancestry websites had been key in cracking the case of the 1964 abduction of a new child boy swiped from a Chicago hospital, a genetic genealogist has revealed.

One in all Paul Fronczak’s shut family submitted DNA samples to a number of ancestry websites in an try to search out the new child, who was snatched from his mom’s hospital room on April 27, 1964, in accordance with genetic genealogist CeCe Moore.

Fronczak was just one day previous when a lady posing as a nurse took off with him, officers stated.

The FBI launched a seek for the kid that led to an deserted child in New Jersey that had ears just like mother and father Chester and Dora Fronczak’s lacking son.

The couple adopted the kid and raised him as their very own however he took a DNA check in a while in life proving he wasn’t associated to them.

The person who had grown up as Paul Fronczak then got down to discover out concerning the whereabouts of his adoptive mother and father’ still-missing son, in accordance with Moore. In 2014, she labored with the adopted man to submit a DNA pattern from one in all his shut family to Ancestry.com, 23andme.com, MyHeritage.com and FamilyTreeDNA.com.

The websites, all collectively, have round 30 million DNA information from others who voluntarily add their outcomes and permit customers to attach with individuals who share their genetic ancestry.

She described the experiment as a genetic fishing expedition — nevertheless it paid off final 12 months once they lastly received a notification by way of one of many websites final 12 months that there was a match.

Chester and Dora Fronczak AP

The opposite Paul Fronczak turned out to be a 55-year-old man dwelling in rural Michigan, she stated.

Moore declined to offer extra particulars concerning the man and his household, citing his privateness.

“The most important thing is that he and his mother have a reunion,” Moore advised the Related Press. “Our greatest wish is for that to happen.”

His mother, Dora Fronczak, is in her 80s and nonetheless lives within the Chicago space, whereas Chester died a number of years in the past, WGN-TV reported.

The FBI declined to verify whether or not the case has been solved.

“Several years ago, the FBI reopened the investigation into the disappearance of Paul Joseph Fronczak,” an FBI Chicago spokesperson advised WGN-TV. “Our investigation into this matter remains ongoing as we continue to pursue all leads. We ask for privacy for the victims as we continue to investigate the facts surrounding this case.”

With Put up wires