‘And Amit Shah?’ Poet Questions ‘2 Sets Of Laws’ After Daughters’ Arrests

Amit Shah addressed crowds on the contentious Citizenship Modification Act in Lucknow.

Lucknow:

Famend Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, whose two daughters have been named in legal instances by the Lucknow police after they participated within the on-going protest in opposition to Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) at metropolis’s iconic clock tower, has now accused Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah of violating prohibitory orders.

“My daughters Sumaiya and Fauzia have been booked for violating prohibitory orders but what about Amit Shah who addressed a rally of thousands in the state capital on Tuesday? Surely there were more than four people in the rally. How can there be two sets of the same law for different people?” he requested.

The BJP spokesman Chandra Mohan argued that the permission for the rally had been duly taken however the poet requested if permission might be granted to violate a regulation.

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu supported Munawwar Rana and stated: “Why is Section 144 not for the Union Home Minister? Common people are being picked up for violating prohibitory orders but when it comes to the ruling BJP, the administration happily gives them permission to violated a law.”

Lucknow District Justice of the Peace Abhishek Prakash, when requested, stated that permission for the rally had been duly granted.

He stated that requisite permission had additionally been taken from departments just like the municipal company, public works division (PWD) and police. He was evasive when requested about prohibitory orders.

Munawwar Rana, nevertheless, demanded to know when a case might be registered in opposition to Dwelling Minister Amit Shah who violated the identical orders?

He stated that the case motion in opposition to his daughters and others protesting in opposition to the CAA and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) can be ‘injustice’ if Mr Shah’s rally was termed “legal”.

“This is like putting the children of fakirs — who live on alms — behind bars when a ‘shah’ (king) comes to the city. I have told my daughters not to get scared by the registration of a case. Maximum punishment will be a jail term or death,” stated the poet.

The poet’s daughters had been amongst a whole lot of girls, named and unnamed, who’ve been accused of defying prohibitory orders.

The protests on the historic Clock Tower in outdated Lucknow started on Friday and have continued with a whole lot of girls braving the chilly since then.

Assist for the protesters has been rising with leaders from numerous political events visiting the location and saying their help to the ladies.

In the meantime, UP State Fee for Safety of Baby Rights (UPSCPCR) has despatched a letter to the UP DGP O P Singh, saying that the presence of kids on the protest web site was a violation of their rights and motion in opposition to the mother and father needs to be taken at once.

Zoya Hasan, a housewife who’s protesting along with her two kids, aged 6 and eight, reacted strongly to the UPSCPCR letter and stated, “Let them come and ask my children if they have been forced by us to stay here. I have been asking them to go home but they refuse to do so. Do you think any parent will subject their children to torture? Let them put all of us in jail but we will not budge an inch from here.”