Andersen comes up big in victory as Leafs defence falters against Jets

WINNIPEG — Don’t ever doubt that Frederik Andersen isn’t deserving of his spot within the Nationwide Hockey League all-star sport this month.

Not that additional proof of Andersen’s price to the Maple Leafs was required, however the 30-year-old goaltender offered some anyway on Thursday evening at Bell MTS Place.

Andersen made a season-high 45 saves because the Leafs kicked off the second half of the 2019-20 common season with a 6-Three victory towards the Winnipeg Jets, making coach Sheldon Keefe a winner in 14 of 19 video games since he was given management after Mike Babcock was fired on Nov. 20.

The Leafs performed a sound defensive sport in beating the Minnesota Wild on New 12 months’s Eve. For one outing no less than, that form of consideration to element is so final yr.

The Leafs had been in a position to make the most of a poor evening on the job by Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck, who was gone after the second interval after permitting 5 targets on 17 Toronto photographs.

William Nylander scored two targets to run his objective streak to 5 video games, turning into the primary Leaf to attain in 5 video games in a row since Auston Matthews began the 2018-19 season with no less than one objective in every of the primary six video games.

Nylander’s second objective at Eight:45 of the third on Laurent Broissoit was his 19th, giving the Leafs their first three-goal lead of the sport. Nylander’s profession excessive is 22 targets, achieved in 2016-17. He’s going to cross that with ease, maybe within the subsequent couple of video games, with the best way he’s locked in.

Andersen was particularly exhausting on Jets sniper Patrik Laine, who had 13 photographs on objective. Laine did rating within the second interval, however in any other case was pissed off all through the evening.

The Leafs, who play six of their subsequent seven at residence, improved to 14-Four-1 below Keefe and are Eight-Zero-1 of their previous 9. The win definitely was not the best way Keefe would have drawn it up, however with Tampa and Florida successful on Thursday evening, the 2 factors match simply fantastic.

GAME ON

Keefe demonstrated once more his sense of the second, beginning home-town boy Adam Brooks on a line with John Tavares and Nylander for the opening faceoff. This got here after Brooks and Mason Marchment, sporting No. 36 in his NHL debut, obtained the solo lap therapy to start out the warmup … Brooks’ first NHL level got here at Three:24 of the primary after he intercepted a Hellebuyck cross behind the web and fed Nylander … The Leafs made it 2-Zero when Kasperi Kapanen took a Luca Sbisa turnover and beat Hellebuyck at 9 minutes … Together with the 2-Zero lead on the finish of the primary, the Leafs have outscored their opponent 28-10 within the opening 20 minutes since Keefe took over … The second interval? Onerous to clarify, although let’s begin with the way it ended: The Leafs led 5-Three and had been being outshot 37-17 … The Jets dominated the primary half, getting targets from Kyle Connor on an influence play and Laine, and outshot the Leafs 12-Zero. Momentum was utterly within the residence facet’s management. Laine’s objective was particularly painful for the Leafs, as he obtained Morgan Rielly all knotted up earlier than firing the puck previous Andersen from a troublesome angle … The Leafs, by no means out of something and positively not when the sport is tied, then scored two targets in 35 seconds. Travis Dermott began a rush and ended it at 9:02 when he put the puck within the web after Alex Kerfoot’s re-direct on a Nylander cross hit the crossbar. At 9:37, Pierre Engvall whipped the puck previous Hellebuyck after Jason Spezza received a faceoff within the offensive zone … After Andersen made a fantastic save on a Mason Appleton tip, Mark Scheifele scored Winnipeg’s third objective on a terrific shot at 12:48. The Leafs took their third two-goal lead of the night when Mitch Marner’s shot fooled Hellebuyck at 16:52 … The 23 photographs given up by the Leafs within the second had been essentially the most they’ve allowed in a interval this season.

LOOSE LEAFS

Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey hadn’t seen Marner or Matthews this season aside from on video, however knew nicely the problem awaiting the Winnipeg defence corps each on Thursday and subsequent Wednesday when the golf equipment meet in Toronto. “Both amazing players,” Morrissey stated. “Even getting past those guys, you have Tavares and Nylander and it’s a full lineup. I had a chance to play with Mitch at the world championship a few years ago (2017) and have a huge appreciation for his skill level. Matthews is having a tremendous year, a lethal shooter, and I think they’re feeling it right now with the puck.” … Coaching with among the Leafs regulars final summer season not solely gave Marchment a degree of consolation with them, but additionally offered his future teammates with some perception into Marchment’s dedication to get to the NHL. “So happy for him, the amount of work he has put in when he didn’t have the easiest road,” Zach Hyman stated. “He has stuck with it and he has got better every year. Seeing a kid like that getting an opportunity is awesome.” … What has helped make Engvall an efficient penalty killer for the Leafs? Hyman: “He’s a beast. He flies, has a big body and has a great stick. He’s really disruptive, and when a guy that big moves so fast, it’s tough for a power-play guy.”

[email protected]

twitter.com/koshtorontosun