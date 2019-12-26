Andhra Farmers Continue Protest Ahead Of Cabinet Meet On Capital

Farmers stayed again to protest in Amravati’s Mandadam village. (File)

Amaravati:

Pressure prevailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Mandadam village Thursday night time as farmers refused to surrender their ongoing agitation demanding the state authorities drop the transfer to shift the capital from Amaravati.

Because the farmers determined to remain again in a single day, the police eliminated tents put up for the protest. Nonetheless, the farmers and their households, who had been staging a dharna throughout the day, refused to budge.

Defying prohibitory orders and never heeding the police warning to vacate the place, farmers continued their protest on the village’s most important street.

The farmers remained agency on their stand and mentioned there was no query of them withdrawing their stir until Friday night, when the cupboard was anticipated to announce its resolution concerning the capital.

A big police crew has been posted in Mandadam and different villages to thwart any try by the protestors to storm into the Secretariat because the Cupboard is scheduled to fulfill there.

“We will review the situation and take appropriate action later,” a senior police official mentioned, hinting that the protestors is likely to be evicted forcibly, if required.

“As the Chief Minister, ministers and top officials will be attending the Cabinet meeting, we cannot allow any protests in the Secretariat’s vicinity. We will strictly enforce the prohibitory orders till Friday morning,” officers mentioned.