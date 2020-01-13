Andhra man claiming to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan son video viral again on social media says was born through ivf

This information about Bollywood’s stunning actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is shocking everybody. A 32-year-old man has claimed that he’s Aishwarya’s son. The person says that he was born in London by means of IVF. The title of this particular person is being advised as Sangeet Kumar, who has attracted a number of consideration on the Web with this declare.

Truly, Sangeet made this declare within the yr 2018, a video of which is now going viral on social media. On this video, Sangeet claimed that she was born in 1988 in London. In considered one of his interviews to the media, he mentioned, “Aishwarya gave birth to me through IVF. It’s a matter of London in 1988. I was raised by my grandmother.”