Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Defers Decision On Relocating State Capital

The Andhra Pradesh cupboard on Friday deferred taking a call on relocating the state capital after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reportedly instructed his colleagues there was no hurry to undertake the train, which has created some unrest amongst folks.

Earlier than firming up its determination on the capital and associated points, the federal government would represent one other high-powered committee to check the report of the consultants committee and likewise the quickly to be submitted report of a world consultancy agency, Cupboard sources stated.

Although there was anticipation that the federal government may take a call on the capital, based mostly on a report submitted by a six-member committee of consultants, headed by retired IAS officer GN Rao, the Cupboard solely determined to attend for the report of Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the sources stated.

The Cupboard, nonetheless, mentioned the suggestions of the GN Rao committee.

The federal government had engaged the worldwide consultancy agency to check varied points associated to the event of the state capital, the prices concerned and different elements.

BCG had submitted an interim report back to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy just a few days in the past, suggesting a “brownfield capital would be best suited rather than a “greenfield capital” that entails big prices.

The BCG reportedly referred to the capitals of assorted international locations like Brazil, Sri Lanka and the way they had been developed.

“For a state like ours, the BCG felt a brownfield capital will do, the place the price of growth can be minimal,” a prime official instructed PTI.

BCG is anticipated to submit its last report on January three, 2020, after which the federal government will represent a high-powered committee with bureaucrats to analyse the experiences of the GN Rao committee and the worldwide consultancy agency.

The high-powered committee will submit its suggestions to the state authorities, based mostly on which a last name on the state capital and associated points can be taken, based on Data and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

“We may even take the views of the farmers, who gave up fertile agricultural land for the event of Amaravati and hearken to their grievances earlier than taking a last name on the capital difficulty,” Mr Venkataramaiah instructed a media briefing after the cupboard assembly.

The Chief Minister had indicated on December 17 that Andhra Pradesh may have three capitals, on the traces of South Africa, as decentralization was an actual idea.

The prevailing capital Amaravati, which is barely within the primary phases of growth, may turn out to be the “Legislative Capital”, port city Visakhapatnam the “Govt Capital” and Kurnool the “Judiciary Capital”, he had hinted.

This, nonetheless, triggered an agitation within the Amaravati area with farmers who had given up their land for the proposed capital metropolis taking to the streets demanding that the federal government drop its plan to relocate Andhra Pradesh’s capital.

Opposition events too have opposed the Chief Minister’s concept.