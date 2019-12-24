News

‘Andhra Pradesh will not implement NRC’: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy assures Muslims

December 24, 2019
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has assured Muslims that Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) wouldn’t be applied within the state. Jagan Reddy gave the peace of mind at a gathering of Muslims in his native Kadapa district the place he opened work on a metal plant on Monday (December 23).

“We are opposed to NRC. I assure the minorities that we will not implement it,” he stated, responding to the priority expressed by neighborhood leaders.

Sajjala Ramakrishna, political adviser to the chief minister additionally confimred saying that the CAA and NRC are distinct from one another. “The CAA is about providing the option of citizenship to minorities persecuted elsewhere, outside India. We have issued a clarification on the NRC to set at rest the apprehensions of the Muslim population in Andhra Pradesh,” he stated.

Andhra govt’s stand on NRC

Jagan, because the Chief Minister is popularly recognized, stated Deputy Chief Minister Amjath Basha had already introduced the federal government’s stand on NRC.

“We are certainly opposed to NRC and we will not implement it. This is my assurance to all Muslims in the state,” he stated.

Jagan’s assertion comes a day after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to oppose NRC.

Jagan’s YSR Congress Social gathering (YSRCP) had voted for the Citizenship Modification Invoice (CAB) in Parliament whereas Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) had opposed it.

(With company inputs)

