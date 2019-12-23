“Andhra Will Not Support NRC Under Any Circumstances”: Jagan Mohan Reddy

“I want to make it clear that we will oppose the NRC,” Jagan Reddy mentioned

Hyderabad:

Andhra Pradesh’s Jagan Mohan Reddy has turn into the most recent to affix the rising queue of state Chief Ministers saying “no” to the centre’s citizenship legislation and the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) amid large countrywide protests. Jagan Reddy’s about-turn comes after his MPs backed the Citizenship (Modification) Invoice in each homes of parliament.

“I was asked by my minority brothers to make a statement on the NRC. I want to make it clear that we will oppose the NRC and there is no way Andhra Pradesh will support it,” Jagan Reddy mentioned in Kadapa, the place he launched a number of tasks right now.

The Chief Minister mentioned his deputy Azmath Basha Shaik Bepari had consulted him earlier than declaring lately that the Andhra Pradesh authorities wouldn’t help the NRC.

Mr Reddy’s clarification comes after All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged him to “rethink” his “support” to the central authorities.

“I am requesting my friend Jagan Mohan Reddy. Rethink your support to the Centre. We have to save the country,” Mr Owaisi mentioned at a rally in Hyderabad.