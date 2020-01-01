News TV SHOWS

Andrade & Charlotte Flair Officially Engaged To Be Married

January 1, 2020
Charlotte Aptitude and Andrade received very shut over the past 12 months. Their romance has been nicely documented though they haven’t discovered their method onto WWE tv as a pair simply but.

There was some confusion prior to now about whether or not or not they have been engaged to be married. Aptitude was seen sporting a hoop on her left ring finger. It looks like every part is cleared up now as Andrade not too long ago tweeted out that Aptitude stated sure.

She stated siiiiiiiiiiiiii!!!

Ric Aptitude actually likes Andrade and has spoken extremely about him prior to now. Andrade additionally actually appreciates spending time with a legend. Now The Nature Boy will likely be El Idolo’s father-in-law.

Congratulations to Charlotte Aptitude and Andrade.

