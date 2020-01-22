Andrade Declares Himself The New Face Of Latinos In WWE

Andrade is using a strong wave of momentum in WWE proper now, particularly within the wake of his large ladder match win over Rey Mysterio on Monday Evening RAW which noticed him retain the US Championship.

This Sunday he’ll need to face one other problem within the type of Humberto Carrillo who made his return to WWE programming, with the belt being on the road as soon as once more.

Previous to that, although, the previous NXT Champion wished to ship a message to the lots, and it’s a fairly easy one: he believes he’s the brand new face for Latinos in WWE.

No matter whether or not or not you imagine that, there’s no approach of getting round the truth that Andrade is doing a little nice issues proper now. From a personality perspective, he has been capable of thrive alongside Zelina Vega, and within the ring, there are only a few that may examine to his talents.

No one is aware of what the longer term goes to carry for Andrade, particularly at WrestleMania, nevertheless it feels as if the good factor to do can be for him to defend the US Championship on the grandest stage of all of them in an enormous time match.

As soon as he’s had a strong run with this midcard belt he may go straight into the primary occasion scene, as a result of let’s face it, he’s been destined to grow to be a world champion for a very long time.

Carrillo will function his quick focus however after that, the sky actually is the restrict.