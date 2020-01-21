Andrade Declares That 2020 Is “My Time”

Within the wake of his huge win on Monday Night time RAW final night time, Andrade appears to be making his means slowly however absolutely up by means of the ranks of WWE.

He will not be a bonafide most important eventer simply but, but it surely undoubtedly seems like there’s an opportunity he might go on to do some actually huge issues within the firm if he’s given the push he wants from the higher-ups.

Whereas he could also be basking within the glory of his victory, Andrade can be in a position to take a step again and notice what an enormous 12 months he might have in entrance of him in 2020.

The expectation is that he’ll have a match of actual significance at WrestleMania this 12 months, however with the USA Championship probably not getting a ‘showcase’ second since again in 2015 (the fatal-four-way doesn’t rely), there may be each likelihood he might find yourself within the Andre The Big Memorial Battle Royal.

All of us hope that doesn’t occur but it surely’s undoubtedly on the desk, though we’d should think about that he’ll be pushing for one thing way more notable than that.

The Rumble itself will provide up an amazing likelihood for Andrade to show himself to the plenty as soon as once more and whereas we predict him successful all of it appears extremely unlikely, you simply by no means know.

This feels just like the Rumble that’s going to see a complete host of contemporary younger stars bursting by means of into the principle occasion scene, and Andrade is a extremely huge a part of that.