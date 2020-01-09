Andrade Laughs Off Rey Mysterio’s Attack

Whereas Andrade was in a position to strip Rey Mysterio of his masks on Monday Night time RAW, it actually didn’t take lengthy for the grasp of the 619 to return again and get his personal type of revenge on america Champion.

These two males have been feuding for what looks like eternally, with Rey clearly getting used as an indicator of simply how good Andrade might be – and in addition as an indicator of how lengthy it’s going to take earlier than the Mexican sensation makes the leap as much as the primary occasion scene.

Whereas he appears to be a bit preoccupied proper now, it actually looks like only a matter of time earlier than we see Andrade going after both the WWE or Common Championship.

I imagined that you simply had been knowledgeable @reymysterio 😂 I do not know what bothered you anymore I took off your masks or on December 26 on the MSG I gained america championship. Mi legado está comenzando 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/8bs7iqdahR — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) January eight, 2020

Versus letting Mysterio’s assault on RAW get to him, although, Andrade took a barely totally different method and as an alternative laughed off the advances of Mysterio – earlier than reminding the world that he’s the one who captured america Championship on Boxing Day.

The US title might actually use a little bit of a facelift, and we imply that each when it comes to the belt’s bodily look and the way in which by which it’s considered amongst the WWE Universe.

We have to see somebody have a run with the belt that’s legitimately going to pour the whole lot they’ve obtained into making it some of the helpful championships within the enterprise. No matter whether or not or not you want him, it actually feels as if Andrade is making an attempt to do exactly that.