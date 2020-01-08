Andrade On Charlotte Flair’s Constant Need To Compete With Him

Andrade and Charlotte Aptitude are usually not paired up on WWE tv, however they’re with one another as a lot as doable some other time.

The New York Submit not too long ago spoke to Andrade. He talked about how it’s his time now as he seeks to cease strolling in Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio’s footsteps. He additionally introduced up his fiance Charlotte Aptitude.

El Idolo talked about how Aptitude is all the time competing with him. She’s all about pushing herself and everybody round her. This could make any expertise on the health club a lot extra intense.

“It’s so hard. It’s so hard. I like working with her, but it’s so hard because it’s always competition, competition. I want to enjoy my workout, relax because sometimes I’m tired, sometimes try to sleep late.” “Sometimes we have 30 minutes for a workout, so sometimes it’s a little bad. She’s always competition, competition. I say, ‘Relax, you just got here.’ She’s, ‘No, it needs more,’ and she puts more weight and she puts double the weight. Sometimes she’s angry, but it’s great. We always fight for who is better. It’s good for me.”

Andrade and Zelina Vega are at present teamed up on WWE tv. The corporate appeared to tease a break up for them, however they carried on as Andrade gained the US Title from Rey Mysterio.

Charlotte Aptitude is doing her personal factor as nicely. Maybe the 2 will sometime be contain on tv collectively, however proper now this case appears to be working for everybody concerned.