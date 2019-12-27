Andrade Reacts To Winning United States Championship

Final evening, Andrade was in a position to shock fairly lots of people when he gained america Championship at Madison Sq. Backyard, defeating Rey Mysterio within the course of.

We’ve seen WWE permit titles to alter fingers on home exhibits up to now, nevertheless it’s actually a uncommon incidence. Andrade is among the quickest rising stars in all wrestling, not simply WWE, and lots of consider this has been a very long time coming for the Mexican star.

The person himself took to Twitter to be able to rejoice the win – seemingly sending a message to the remainder of the roster within the course of.

Andrade claimed that that is solely the start of his rise to prominence by indicating that they may “go for more”. Whereas it appears unlikely that this can kickstart a storyline wherein he makes an attempt to achieve as many titles as doable, that may positively be one thing a bit ‘different’ and on the market.

Andrade and Zelina Vega work greatest as a workforce, and followers can be completely satisfied to see that it doesn’t appear like they’re going to be going their separate methods anytime quickly. As an alternative, Vega will proceed to help Andrade within the hope that this midcard title reign will permit him to go from energy to energy.

There’s an argument to be made that the US title hasn’t been related because it was held by the likes of John Cena and Rusev, giving Andrade an opportunity to essentially shine on this function over the following few weeks and months.