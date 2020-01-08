Andrade Wants To Do More In WWE Than Follow In Eddie Guerrero’s Footsteps

Andrade has a brilliant future in WWE as a prime Latin American Celebrity if the corporate makes use of him correctly. He appears targeted on taking over any problem as he begins 2020 as WWE United States Champion.

Whereas chatting with the New York Publish, Andrade talked about different Latino performers who got here earlier than him. El Idolo is fortunate sufficient to work with Rey Mysterio, however now Andrade needs to develop into the face of Latin Individuals for WWE.

“Always Rey Mysterio was the face of Latinos [and] in the past Eddie Guerrero. Now is my moment to be the face of the Latinos in WWE. It looks strong to win the title, no? I’m more strong with more opportunities and focused on the next title.” “This is why I’m preparing and I’m working hard, so maybe in one year no more Rey Mysterio. I’m the new face and my legacy starts.”

Andrade needs to combine all the pieces that works. He’s searching for out his fortune as his personal Celebrity whereas experiencing a connection together with his followers. He’s targeting engaged on his personal legacy aside from individuals who paved the way in which.

“I am trying to practice for the future [for] great promos in English and a little Spanish, you know the promos before with Rey Mysterio and, in the past, Eddie Guerrero.” “I have this connection, but I want my story, my legacy, not the same as Eddie Guerrero, not the same as Rey Mysterio, different. I’m working for my legacy.”



We should see what sort of legacy Andrade will be capable of go away behind. He realizes the good males who got here earlier than him, however he’s additionally targeted on carving out his personal path in professional wrestling.