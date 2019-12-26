Andrea on Vijay: I have become his fan after working with him

This Hyderabad male pickpocket is a millionaire.













Andrea Jeremiah has shared her excitment on sharing display area with Vijay in Lokesh Kangaraj-directorial film, presently known as Thalapathy 64. Though she isn’t enjoying the feminine lead, she is believed to be enacting an necessary character within the Tamil flick.

Talking with The Instances of India, the actress mentioned, “And I have begun shooting for Vijay’s movie (#Thalapathy64). I cannot say anything about the role, but I am super excited to work with Lokesh (Kanagaraj). He is a very promising talent. Vijay is a superstar and he is so unbelievably down to earth. I have become his fan after working with him,”

The upcoming film is an motion thriller during which Malavika Mohanan will likely be seen doing the feminine lead position. Vijay Sethupathi is enacting the character of antagonist. At the moment, the taking pictures is in progress in Shivvamogga in Karnataka and will probably be wrapped up within the third week of January 2020.

Andrea Jeremiah with Vijay.PR Handout

Coming to Andrea, the multifaceted expertise has change into picky through the years and has been doing highly effective female-centric roles in the previous few years. She feels that is the nice time for any actress. The 34-year previous claims to be rejecting three scripts everyweek and most of that are “craps” in keeping with her and greatest a part of is that every one these are female-centric tasks.

“Varalaxmi and I went on a same flight together and she told me: ‘Babe, I am so happy. It’s so nice. We go and do our own movie.’ (laughs) Of course, we are still going to do a huge Vijay movie. But it is nice to also have this. Earlier, not a lot of people would put money in female-centric films. Now, it has become normal,” she is quoted as saying.