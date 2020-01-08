January eight, 2020 | 11:33am

Billionaire Ron Burkle’s son Andrew was remembered as a “giant among men” in an emotional tribute posted this week by his heartbroken brother.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts and sadness that I say goodbye to my little brother for the last time. Andrew was a bright soul, a kind and giving young man who was taken from us too early,” his oldest brother John Burkle wrote on Instagram.

Andrew, 27, was pronounced lifeless at his Beverly Hills condo Monday night time after emergency crews responded to a report of an “unconscious male,” Folks reported.

His older brother stated it was Andrew who obtained him serious about impediment course racing 5 years in the past.

“Andrew asked me if I’d do a race with him. We signed up and I got hooked,” he stated. “This young man changed my life from the moment he came into this world. He’ll be remembered as a giant among men for all eternity.”

He continued saying, “I love you brother, forever and always.”

No explanation for dying has been supplied, and his family members requested that the “privacy of the family be respected during this difficult time,” in accordance with Folks.

“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California,” his household stated in a press release. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”

Andrew, who helped run a Hollywood manufacturing firm, is survived by his father and his mom, Janet Duitson, in addition to his brother and sister Carrie Harr.