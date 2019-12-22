Andrew Gentry, Columbine lineman and Virginia signee, wins 2019 Gold Helmet Award

Andrew Gentry’s day begins with the sound of a 5:30 a.m. alarm clock and a well-defined plan for find out how to strategy the following 24 hours.

“It’s a pretty crazy schedule,” Gentry mentioned. “But if you’re not working to be the best, then what are you working for?”

The senior Columbine offensive lineman makes a morning drive to attend chapel, an hour-long devotion to his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints religion. Courses begin at 7 and an instructional gauntlet of advanced-placement programs awaits. Then, this fall it was off to soccer apply till 6 p.m., at the very least two extra hours of schoolwork, and eventually resting at residence to start out the method over again.

“He’s gotten more done in the first three hours of a day than most people get done in a whole day,” Columbine coach Andy Lowry marvels.

Gentry’s unusual dedication to neighborhood, teachers and soccer made him among the many state’s most sought-after faculty recruits — and a becoming choice for the 2019 Denver Put up Gold Helmet Award.

“You try to show your dominance by not taking a day off, and being that player that other guys don’t want to go up against,” Gentry mentioned. “I want to be the meanest, nastiest, and best dude on the field. That’s always been the mentality I’ve had, to do everything I can to be dominant.”

A look at Gentry’s resume illustrates why he was the 69th recipient of The Put up’s annual award for one of the best Colorado highschool soccer participant, on and off the sphere.

The 6-foot-Eight, 310-pound bulldozer was rated the nation’s No. 60 general faculty soccer prospect and the sixth-ranked offensive deal with within the class of 2020 by 247Sports activities.com, making Gentry the highest recruit to return from Colorado since Grandview defensive finish Chris Martin (No. 44 general, 2010).

Gentry’s unrelenting drive paved the way in which for Columbine’s Class 5A-leading speeding assault with greater than three,500 staff speeding yards and 50-plus touchdowns. Gentry’s MaxPreps profile reported a ridiculous 100 pancake blocks as a senior. And there’s no secret to his soccer success.

“Every day (Gentry) is in the weight room grinding, and if he sees anybody else in the weight room not lifting, he goes up and has them work out with him so they get the same energy going,” mentioned senior Columbine operating again Tanner Hollens, a 2020 Colorado State signee. “He wants the whole team to be successful and build off of him.”

Gentry was equally spectacular within the classroom with a four.33 GPA and a 1420 SAT rating that ranks within the prime 96th percentile nationally. Gentry as soon as handed an AP European Historical past examination with out truly taking the category. He’s contemplating enterprise and engineering levels in faculty.

“He’ll never be outworked by anyone,” Lowry mentioned.

Gentry’s mixture of power and smarts led to greater than 30 scholarship affords from throughout the nation, regardless of the very fact it got here with a curveball. Gentry will put soccer and college on maintain for 2 years whereas serving out a church mission, with the vacation spot unknown till he receives his task this summer time. “It could be anywhere,” Gentry mentioned.

It led some colleges to again out of their recruitment, however Gentry by no means wavered in his plan to serve.

“If I were to make that decision now, it would be a little harder,” he mentioned. “As a result of I made that call a very long time in the past, it was straightforward. A giant factor find a college was discovering one that’s OK with me serving a mission and is supplied to have the ability to deal with a missionary as nicely.

“I hope people realize that I can be one of the top prospects and I’m still going on a mission. It’s definitely been a huge honor, but also a good way to promote what I think is most important in life.”

The College of Virginia and soccer coach Bronco Mendenhall, previously at BYU, had been the proper match, and Gentry signed his nationwide letter of intent Wednesday. Nevertheless, the following step of his journey can also be bittersweet.

Gentry has performed soccer with a number of Columbine teammates relationship again to elementary faculty, and their ultimate recreation collectively ended with a loss to Cherry Creek within the Class 5A championship. Tears fell at Mile Excessive. However Gentry’s Columbine legacy goes nicely past the result of a single recreation.

A lot of his restricted free time exterior soccer is spent volunteering with particular wants college students at close by elementary faculty and serving as a peer mentor to incoming freshmen at Columbine.

“He’s one of the most humble and selfless human beings that you’ll ever meet at any age,” Lowry mentioned. “Character-wise, I don’t know if I’ve had anyone come through our program with as high integrity, morals and values. Andrew would take the shirt off his back and do anything for anyone at any time. He doesn’t fake any of it.”

Added Hollens: “He’s a special human being. We’ve been playing football since second grade and I got the feeling then that this dude is going to be great. He proved it to me. He’s been one of my best friends growing up and he is a great guy who stems from a great family.”

Gentry will proceed his early-morning worship routine wherever soccer and his religion directs him subsequent. The primary Gold Helmet winner in Columbine historical past is simply getting began. He accepts his newest honor with a nod to those that got here earlier than him.

“Colorado has had a great history of great players like Christian McCaffrey, Ryan Miller, Nate Solder and whatnot,” Gentry mentioned. “To be considered one of the top guys this year is definitely a huge honor and humbling.”