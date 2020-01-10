Andrew Lloyd Webber reinvents ‘Cinderella’ for London’s West End

LONDON — British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will open a brand new present Cinderella in London in September, in a manufacturing described as “a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale.”

The present, for which Lloyd Webber has written a brand new rating, relies on an unique thought by British actress and author Emerald Fennell, producers mentioned.

Fennell was the scriptwriter for the second season of tv thriller Killing Eve and likewise options in season three of Netflix royal present The Crown. She has written and directed thriller Promising Younger Girl, starring Carey Mulligan, set for a cinema launch this spring.

“I have long wanted to write my own version of Cinderella but could never find a take on the classic story that really grabbed me,” Lloyd Webber mentioned in an announcement.

“Emerald Fennell has written something truly exciting and original, and the moment I read her outline I knew I’d found my latest collaborator,” mentioned Lloyd Webber, famed for such theatre musicals as Cats and The Phantom of the Opera.

“I’m very pleased to be working with David Zippel, a hugely witty lyricist, once again,” he added.

Laurence Connor, who has beforehand labored on different Lloyd Webber reveals, will direct Cinderella, which can run on the Gillian Lynne theatre in London’s West Finish.

Lloyd Webber’s stage adaptation of comedy College of Rock is presently displaying at that theatre till early March.