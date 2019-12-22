ANDREW PIERCE: Can metropolitan Sir Keir Starmer cut it with Labour voters up-north?

By Andrew Pierce for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 17:35 EST, 22 December 2019 | Up to date: 18:55 EST, 22 December 2019

Sir Keir Starmer, Shadow Brexit Secretary, insisted in a cringeworthy BBC radio interview on Friday that his agency middle-class credentials mustn’t forestall him changing into the following Labour chief.

His Wikipedia web page was mysteriously edited final week, with references to him being a ‘millionaire’ eliminated.

The difficulty has haunted him for a while. In a little-noticed interview on Good Morning Britain throughout the election marketing campaign, Starmer insisted: ‘I am not a millionaire. I haven’t got these type of earnings. I dwell in a home in North London. It is in all probability now value over £1 million.’

Final week Sir Keir instructed BBC Radio four he was ‘significantly contemplating’ operating for the Labour management

In reality, the property subsequent door lately offered for £1.eight million and he has a half-share (along with his sister) of a Surrey home value about £800,000.

Although at pains to current himself as a person of the folks — asking journalists to name him ‘Mr Starmer’ moderately than ‘Sir Keir’ — he was paid a chunky wage of about £120,000 as Director of Public Prosecutions and at present buttresses his £79,000 MP’s wages with 1000’s extra advising regulation corporations, juggled round his frontbench duties.

Will Labour’s Northern working-class voters — now seduced into the arms of the Tories — ever heat to this wealthy Londoner?

Starmer shouldn’t be the one senior Labour determine now loudly speaking up their working-class roots.

Shadow Overseas Secretary Emily Thornberry usually recollects being introduced up by a single mom on a council property.

Shadow Overseas Secretary Emily Thornberry is also referred to as Woman Nugee as a result of her husband is a Excessive Court docket choose (pictured: on Peston final week)

The MP, also referred to as Woman Nugee as a result of her husband is a Excessive Court docket choose, even boasted on LBC radio of getting cleaned up vomit on a cross-Channel ferry.

‘I used to be leaning on my broom deal with,’ she mentioned, ‘pondering though I used to be incomes £180 per week, it wasn’t value it. Then a bit of boy rushed in and was sick proper in entrance of me.’

An expertise that might come in useful if she is tasked with cleansing up the Labour Get together.

A withering verdict on Jeremy Corbyn from former Overseas Secretary Jack Straw, who served in each Labour Cupboard from 1997 to 2010.

Mocking the Corbynites for scapegoating the media, Straw wrote in a letter to The Occasions: ‘The media didn’t invent Mr Corbyn’s hyperlinks with the terrorist organisations Hamas and Hezbollah, or his help for the IRA when it was killing harmless folks.’ Effectively mentioned.

I-spy: With extra time on his fingers, Corbyn’s ghoulish director of technique, Seumas Milne, was noticed Christmas procuring in Kensington at Japanese clothing store Uniqlo.

Labour Get together’s Govt Director of Technique and Communications Seumas Milne leaves Islington City Corridor after a gathering held by Britain’s opposition Labour Get together chief Jeremy Corbyn following the outcomes of the final election in London

‘He had a face like thunder,’ mentioned a fellow shopper, including: ‘Maybe he was nonetheless cross that Kensington not has a Labour MP.’

A brand new homeland safety division is within the offing after Boris reshuffles his Cupboard when Britain leaves the EU on the finish of subsequent month.

I hear that Brandon Lewis, the safety minister and former Tory chairman, will get the job. You learn it right here first.

Requested to state his title when being sworn in to the Home of Lords, the Earl of Shrewsbury replied incredulously: ‘All of them?’ Little marvel.

The total title of the Tory peer, whose title dates again 577 years, is (deep breath!) Charles Henry John Benedict Crofton Chetwynd Chetwynd-Talbot.

Celebrated songsmith Sir Tim Rice, a Tory-supporting Brexiteer, continues to be swamped with messages from diehard Europhiles objecting to him having robust opinions on the age of 75.

‘I’ve already apologised to loads of Remainers for not dying within the final three and a half years, however they’re nonetheless not glad!’ he chuckles.