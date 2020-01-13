ANDREW PIERCE: Chuka Umunna counts £30k cost of his Lib Dem switch 

By Andrew Pierce for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 20:01 EST, 12 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:03 EST, 12 January 2020

Clearing out his desk within the Commons final week, Chuka Umunna regarded a forlorn determine. As soon as seen as a future Labour chief, Umunna deserted the get together for ineffective Change UK earlier than leaping ship to the Lib Dems.

He boasted he would seize the Cities of London and Westminster constituency on the election however got here a distant second to the Tories.

The loss was costly. Umunna, like each different MP who minimize and ran to a brand new constituency, just isn’t entitled to a penny in redundancy cash. If he had misplaced in Streatham, which he had represented for Labour since 2010, he would have been paid £33,500 redundancy, with the primary £30,000 tax-free.

The identical goes for Sam Gyimah, who give up his Surrey seat to struggle Kensington for the Lib Dems (though he stood for the Tory management!). Gyimah cut up Labour’s vote and the Tories recaptured the seat by 150 votes.

Phillip Lee, a GP who theatrically crossed from the Tory benches to the Lib Dems when Boris Johnson was on the dispatch field, was additionally within the Commons final week clearing his workplace. He had deserted his Bracknell constituency to struggle Wokingham for the Lib Dems — and misplaced.

Labour’s Angela Smith and Luciana Berger, who additionally defected to the Lib Dems, are out of pocket too, after shedding of their new constituencies of Altrincham and Finchley. No surprise all of them regarded so gloomy.

Have the Lib Dems not seen they suffered a catastrophic election defeat? On the primary web page of the get together’s web site continues to be a photograph of a smiling Jo Swinson — who misplaced her East Dunbartonshire seat — captioned: ‘Build a brighter future.’

Bedtime warning for brand new MPs

Properly coinciding with the BBC’s compelling portrayal of the 1963 intercourse scandal involving John Profumo, veteran Tory MP Sir John Redwood has issued some well timed recommendation for brand new MPs.

Tory MP Sir John Redwood has provided some pearls of knowledge for brand new MPs in gentle of the BBC’s portrayal of the 1963 intercourse scandal involving John Profumo. Among the many items of recommendation, he mentioned ‘you’ll be sensible to not take your MP work to mattress with you’

Being an MP isn’t just a job however a lifestyle, he says, including: ‘You would be wise not to take your MP work to bed with you. If you spend time in the wrong bed or share a bed with an inappropriate person, you will soon find out the media and the public think your bedtime a matter of public concern and debate.’

Labour lemmings for Corbyn

Joe Haines, press secretary to Harold Wilson, who was the final Labour chief earlier than Tony Blair to win an election, says Labour should be taught from the Jeremy Corbyn ‘calamity’.

Labour should be taught from the Jeremy Corbyn (pictured at an indication in London on Janaury 11) ‘calamity’, in keeping with Joe Haines, press secretary to Harold Wilson. He suggests Labour wouldn’t have misplaced the final two election if that they had a Tony-Blair sort chief

Writing within the New Statesman, he says: ‘For those unable to accept the blindingly obvious, I have one simple question. Do you believe Labour would have lost the last two elections if they’d had a Tony Blair-type chief? In the event you assume the reply is sure, then you possibly can be part of all of the others in leaping off the cliff.’

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips can depend on some good traces for her Labour management marketing campaign. The ‘straight-talking’ MP’s video asserting her candidature was greeted with a ‘yay!’ on social media by Jane Fallon, the bestselling creator — and accomplice of comedian actor/director Ricky Gervais, who so wittily hosted final week’s Golden Globes.

It’s not simply the brand new Labour chief who’ll be declared victorious on April four. The Grand Nationwide is on the identical day and has usually produced an aptly named winner. In 2001, the 12 months of Tony Blair’s second election landslide, it was gained by Crimson Marauder. Within the 1970s Crimson Rum gained 3 times — however absolutely Jeremy Corbyn’s favorite can be 1949’s winner, Russian Hero.