ANDREW PIERCE on how Rebecca Long Bailey rose up the ranks of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour

Through the election marketing campaign, Rebecca Lengthy Bailey laughed off the notion that Labour’s plans to supply free fibre web to each family in Britain amounted to ‘broadband communism’.

The Shadow Enterprise Secretary was one of many noisiest proponents of Labour’s over-generous freebie, which was to have value the State a supposed £20 billion (although BT claimed the determine could be nearer to £100 billion).

‘It is acquired nothing to do with communism,’ the spiky 40-year-old insisted.

Properly, maybe. However few had been shocked yesterday when it was revealed this arch Corbynista had reportedly been anointed the ‘chosen one’ of hard-Left union boss Len McCluskey, and the favorite to switch Jeremy Corbyn, 70, when he steps down subsequent yr.

Oozing self-confidence, Lengthy Bailey hardly ever resists a chance to look on TV or radio. Although voters disagreed, she insisted Labour’s election insurance policies had been ‘incredible’ – even when she generally struggled to elucidate them.

A string of embarrassingly robotic interviews – together with one with the BBC’s rottweiler Andrew Neil who requested her the identical query ten occasions after she did not reply – have landed her with the nickname ‘Rebecca Improper Day by day’.

Some Labour figures concern she’s going to wrestle to match Boris Johnson’s intelligence. One get together supply tells me: ‘Her mind burns with all of the brightness of a standby gentle on a radio alarm clock.’

No matter her supposed failings, she rose to be Shadow Enterprise Secretary in 2017. If she turns into Labour’s first elected lady chief she would be the most inexperienced Chief of the Opposition in fashionable historical past.

Lengthy Bailey’s supporters wish to remind people who Tony Blair was solely 41 when he turned Labour chief in 1994, however he had been an MP for 11 years, whereas she entered Parliament solely 4 years in the past.

She has stated: ‘I had a turbulent relationship with Labour beneath Blair. There was lots I did not agree with which put me off becoming a member of.’

Music to the ears of the get together’s hard-Left who at the moment run the present.

So who’s Rebecca Lengthy Bailey? Born in Manchester as Rebecca Lengthy, she by no means misses an opportunity to speak up her working-class roots.

The daughter of Irish dad and mom, her father Jimmy unloaded oil from tankers at a refinery in Salford and have become a commerce union official.

Her mom Una is a lifelong Labour member.

Raised in Chester, she went to a Catholic secondary college and considered one of her first jobs was in a pawn store in Ellesmere Port when she was 16.

There was an sad time as a waitress in a bar warding off sexual advances whereas amassing glasses from the tables.

‘They might be pinching your backside and there have been over-amorous members of workers – supervisors – considering it was all proper on the finish of a shift to recommend you went for a drink which isn’t applicable within the office,’ she later stated.

Intent on being a solicitor, she labored in administration for a Manchester legislation agency, learning at weekends for her authorized exams.

At Manchester College she was a politics and sociology pupil, then labored as a solicitor specialising in NHS contracts.

She married Steve Bailey, 47, who works from dwelling for a chemical firm so he can take care of their six-year-old son Ronan.

Lengthy Bailey seems to be inconsistent about whether or not or to not hyphenate her surname, doing so on her Twitter web page however publishing election literature that separates the phrases.

After going to a Labour occasion together with her mom ‘a light-weight went on’, she later stated, and she or he determined to run for Parliament, securing choice in 2015 for the protected seat of Salford.

Even then, her vaulting ambition was on present. Requested as a brand new Parliamentarian whether or not she noticed herself as prime minister, she replied: ‘I can not even reply that.’

Simply 4 years on, she stood in for Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions. Her weak efficiency did not land a blow on Theresa Might’s deputy David Lidington.

Final yr a dental firm posted a photograph of a smiling Lengthy Bailey, revealing she had ‘simply accomplished enamel straightening and complimentary whitening. Maintain your eye out for her wonderful new smile’.

That smile will twinkle even brighter if this Left-wing firebrand succeeds in turning into the anointed one and takes over the get together management.