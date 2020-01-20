ANDREW PIERCE: Suspended Labour peer Lord Lea of Crondall’s four-letter shame 

By Andrew Pierce for the Every day Mail

Revealed: 20:53 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 20:53 EST, 19 January 2020

The Labour Occasion suspended Lord Lea of Crondall final week after the Home of Lords’ requirements watchdog discovered he sexually harassed two girls working in Parliament.

However I can reveal this is not the one time Lord Lea, 82, has acted in a fashion unbecoming of his place.

Certainly, the previous Trades Union Congress official disgraced himself simply final month on a go to to Benin, in Africa, with the all-party Parliamentary group on inhabitants, improvement and reproductive well being.

In a report on his conduct, which I’ve seen, Baroness Tonge — who chairs the group — stated Lord Lea disrupted the primary session by refusing to attend till the designated time to ask questions.

When he was known as up on his behaviour, Tonge wrote: ‘He replied: “F*** off.”‘

The peer was then given a duplicate of the delegation code of conduct and suggested to replicate on his perspective.

His response?

‘He pounded on the chest of a delegation employees member and replied: “You are not in a position to tell me what to do. It is me to tell you what to do, not the other way around.”‘

And through a dinner, which featured a conventional Benin dance show, Lord Lea approached the barefoot performers with a glass of wine in his hand — after which fell over and smashed his glass.

The following day Lea, who has not responded to the Mail’s requests for a touch upon his actions, was expelled from the delegation and placed on a flight again to Britain.

He has since been ordered to bear ‘behaviour change teaching’ over the harassment.

I want his teacher the perfect of luck!

Jess Phillips, the Labour management outsider, is a star attraction on the Girls of the World Pageant in March on the Southbank Centre, the place she’s going to focus on her tome Reality To Energy

Is Jess Phillips in it to win it or to plug her guide?

The Labour management outsider is a star attraction on the Girls of the World Pageant in March on the Southbank Centre, the place she’s going to focus on her tome Reality To Energy.

A TV adaptation of the MP’s memoirs is already within the works.

One thing to look ahead to if she loses!

Former Labour House Secretary Jacqui Smith is having fun with COBRA, Sky’s new catastrophe thriller set in Whitehall.

The title refers to emergency briefings for the Cupboard at occasions of nationwide disaster and the acronym comes from ‘Cupboard Workplace Briefing Rooms’ — the ‘A’ referring to Briefing Room A.

However she doubts forthcoming episodes will embrace an incident that occurred when she was chairing such a gathering: ‘The screens have been arrange for Alex Salmond [then SNP leader] to hitch from Edinburgh however, after we turned them on, they have been exhibiting Wimbledon.’

Oh, I say!

Religious Corbynite Laura Pidcock (left alongside Mr Corbyn), who misplaced her North West Durham seat within the December election, advised a Labour Occasion assembly final week: ‘I do not miss having to have a look at the Tories day by day’

Religious Corbynite Laura Pidcock, who misplaced her North West Durham seat within the December election, advised a Labour Occasion assembly final week: ‘I do not miss having to have a look at the Tories day by day.’

Given whopping 19,990 of her former constituents voted Tory, is she nonetheless in denial?

Type icon of the week: Tradition minister Nigel Adams took difficulty with a profile calling him a ‘sturdy Yorkshireman with Eric Morecambe specs’.

‘Eric Morecambe specs?! These dangerous boys are Ray-Bans,’ he insists.

And Eric was a Lancastrian…