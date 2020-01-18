ANDREW ROBERTS: There is only one thing the Labour party can do now – abolish itself 

OK, let’s make a pact,’ says Homer to his household as they enter a theme park within the long-running TV present The Simpsons. ‘That is gonna be the very best trip ever, or we’ll all conform to disband and be a part of different households.’

Having now misplaced its fourth Basic Election in a row – and misplaced it comprehensively – the Labour Celebration ought to think about Homer Simpson’s risk and abolish itself. If particular person members wish to go off and be a part of different events and even arrange new ones, that might be fantastic, though in all probability only a additional waste of effort and time.

It’s futile to maintain alive an establishment that had already fulfilled its historic perform by the beginning of the final decade, a celebration that won’t kind a majority authorities once more, and even when it may, ought to not.

Based in 1900, Labour lived as much as its identify for the primary 110 years of its existence, representing the working women and men of Britain in Parliament and authorities. In its latest aware choice to attempt to grow to be a middle-class social gathering, nevertheless, it severed its roots with the individuals who had put it in energy 3 times underneath Tony Blair.

Having now misplaced its fourth Basic Election in a row – and misplaced it comprehensively – the Labour Celebration should abolish itself. L-R: Richard Burgon, Angela Rayner, Rosena Allin Khan, Daybreak Butler and Ian Murray participate within the first social gathering deputy management hustings

Nobody born within the final 100 years except for Blair has led Labour to victory in a Basic Election. The explanation Blair was so profitable was as a result of he publicly abjured socialism by abolishing Clause 4 of the Labour Celebration’s structure, which dedicated it to ‘frequent possession of the technique of manufacturing, distribution and alternate’.

Socialism as a creed is right this moment adopted by fewer than 15 per cent of the inhabitants. If, as appears probably, the socialists win the current civil warfare within the Labour Celebration by defeating the social democrats, the social gathering will merely repeat its 2019 electoral debacle. Much better to wind it up.

For all of the whereas, the demographics are working towards them. There have been 9 million commerce unionists in 1969 – right this moment there are 6.23 million. The share of the vote received by Labour within the first 5 Elections from 1945 was 47.eight per cent, 46.1 per cent, 48.eight per cent, 46.four per cent and 43.eight per cent.

Hardened Leftist Rebecca Lengthy Bailey is likely one of the two front-runners to steer a celebration that has an estimated 300,000 socialists and Momentum members on its books

But within the final 5 Elections it has polled 35.2 per cent, 35.2 per cent, 29.zero per cent, 30.four per cent and 32.2 per cent. That’s structural – it won’t change any time quickly. Morgan Phillips, a normal secretary of the Labour Celebration within the 1950s, used to say that the social gathering owed extra to Methodism than to Marx. At present, nevertheless, the precise reverse is true. And for the hardline Momentum Left to attempt to cohabit with the Blairite social democrats any longer is a cruelty to them each.

Whereas there was a real sense of employees’ solidarity when Britain had nice industries primarily based on shipbuilding, steel-making, coal-mining and so forth, that’s merely not the case when so many individuals make their livings behind phrase processors.

Hardened Leftist Rebecca Lengthy Bailey is likely one of the two front-runners to steer a celebration that has an estimated 300,000 socialists and Momentum members on its books. However what occurs then? Ms Lengthy Bailey apparently wished to nominate as her marketing campaign supervisor Alex Halligan, a Stalinist who has been photographed on the Durham Miners’ Gala with a badge depicting the assassination of Leon Trotsky by Stalinist agent Ramon Mercader in Mexico in August 1940. The badge additionally sports activities the phrases ‘Goodnight Trotskyite’, a triumphalist rhyme that can make any Stalinist smile and any democrat shudder.

Does Ms Lengthy Bailey suppose the British individuals aren’t watching this type of behaviour with the identical bemused shock as once they heard that Jeremy Corbyn refused to sing the Nationwide Anthem with the Queen current at a Battle of Britain commemoration service?

Joseph Stalin killed six million individuals and imposed totalitarian terror on tons of of thousands and thousands extra. Anybody who helps Stalin’s insurance policies needs to be thought-about manner, manner past the pale of civilised discourse and politics on this nation, or certainly in any democracy.

The Labour Celebration has completed loads of nice issues for Britain in its historical past. It supported Churchill patriotically within the Second World Warfare, created the Nationwide Well being Service, took us into Nato, inaugurated the Open College, introduced down John Main and saved us out of the euro. But even the newest of those achievements was practically twenty years in the past.

Labour can now solely pray that Brexit seems to be a catastrophe for Britain. Pictured: Jeremy Corbyn

Phrases corresponding to ‘bourgeoisie’ and ‘proletariat’ have by no means meant a lot to the British individuals, who’re resolutely smart and sensible in relation to their politics. All surveys show that class consciousness is dropping yr by yr in Britain, which is one other drawback for a celebration that depends so closely on class envy and resentment. If you wish to see a genuinely classless political social gathering, have a look at the brand new Tory MPs from the so-called ‘Purple Wall’ seats of the North East and Midlands.

Labour can now solely pray that Brexit seems to be a catastrophe for Britain. It is their final throw of the cube. However even that determined hope might be swiftly recognised as foully unpatriotic by an voters that hopes to muddle by way of Brexit on the worst, and, at finest, to thrive with its new-found freedoms.

So the reply appears apparent for members of the Labour Celebration: disband and arrange two new organisations – a Marxist Momentum social gathering and a Social Democratic Celebration. Or be a part of the Lib Dems or the Greens.

Whoever turns into the subsequent Labour chief goes to really feel that politics could be very very similar to banging his or her head towards a brick wall.

Much better to name time and permit the Labour Celebration to hitch the Whig Celebration, Nation Celebration, Liberal Unionists and Empire Loyalists within the annals of British historical past, political events which had their time within the solar, however disappeared as soon as their work was completed.