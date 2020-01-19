Andrew Wiggins trying to find form again for Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS — Early on this season, Andrew Wiggins was proving a lot of his doubters mistaken. The Vaughan native was taking part in the most effective basketball of his profession in November, averaging 27.1 factors a sport that month on 48% capturing, together with 5.three rebounds and four.1 assists. It regarded like he’d turned the nook and was beginning to meet his immense promise.

However Wiggins has struggled since averaging 24 factors on 42% capturing in December, earlier than slipping to only 15.1 per on 40% capturing this month, earlier than Saturday’s sport in opposition to the Raptors.

“I think he was in a great rhythm early on. He felt good. He had some pop to him early and he was getting to the rim, especially late in games and he was shooting the ball well too,” Wolves coach Ryan Saunders stated earlier Saturday.

“He seemed when he kind of first got in the league he would only go one direction and now you kind of got to play him a little more square (and his) shooting’s improved,” stated Raptors head coach Nick Nurse.

“You know, I thought, in a couple of recent games he’s made some good passes too. It’s always a progression we’ve seen it with our guys like DeMar (DeRozan), he scored he went right a lot and now he goes both directions. Now he passes a little better because they’re sending so many bodies at him and I see some similarities there with Wiggins,” Nurse stated.

Saunders stated Wiggins was thrown out of rhythm by absences brought on by a demise in his household and an sickness, however is working towards a return to type.

“We know he can trend upwards and he’s committed to that,” Saunders stated.

“I feel he was capable of finding some issues (an evening earlier when Wiggins scored 22 factors in a loss at Indianapolis). I believed he was extra aggressive.

“He’s had some issues which have type of been out of his management … We’ll proceed to attempt to combine him. Get the ball in his fingers slightly bit, get him snug. We wish him to be aggressive.”

Wiggins positively received the message in opposition to the Raptors on Saturday, a staff he routinely involves play in opposition to. He solely averages extra factors in opposition to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the staff that drafted him No. 1 general earlier than dealing him within the Kevin Love mega-deal.

Wiggins scored 11 fast factors on Saturday, hitting his first 4 pictures whereas additionally meting out 5 assists. Wiggins had a hand in 10-of-Minnesota’s first 11 baskets.

THE KAT CAME BACK

Wolves star Karl-Anthony Cities, some of the dominant offensive gamers within the NBA, lastly returned on Friday after lacking a month and scored 27 factors in a troublesome loss in opposition to Indiana.

Cities is Minnesota’s franchise participant, however whereas he was out the hearsay mill ramped up with random stories popping up about apparent curiosity from different groups (duh, he’s some of the gifted offensive huge males in league historical past). However Cities is taking part in down any hypothesis.

“I think you’ve been around me long enough to know I don’t go for all the s_,” Cities instructed reporters on Friday.

“I simply do my job, go house and I do know what the true story is. There’s a motive these tales are made as a result of folks have to promote papers, promote hyperlinks and clicks, regardless of the case could also be. I’m right here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf. Very lucky I’ve a head coach like (Saunders), a president and pal like (basic supervisor Gersson Rosas). I’m not anxious about all that nonsense.

“No matter now we have to take care of in home, we’ll take care of in home, however this ain’t the circus prefer it was once. That is one thing that’s going to be achieved as a household. If now we have an issue or something, we’ll take care of it internally. We received’t have any exterior forces right here including something.”

That certain appeared like a shot at former Wolves prime canine Jimmy Butler, who’s as a lot a magnet for drama as he is a good participant.

The one factor that issues in Minny is conserving Cities pleased and constructing correctly round him.

RAPTORS WILL MIX IT UP

Nurse stated earlier than the sport, which featured the return of Fred VanVleet, that whereas he appreciated the jumbo lineup he had been working out not too long ago, he intends to tinker, relying on matchups. Minnesota goes small, so VanVleet began as an alternative of Serge Ibaka. However Nurse stated he feels his staff has seven reputable starters (together with Norman Powell and Ibaka, who got here off of the bench on Saturday) and he intends to rotate them from time-to-time. Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam are the locks to be out with the primary group each night time.

Nurse stated he was shocked how nicely his huge lineup fared in opposition to groups that didn’t put as a lot dimension on the ground. That’s made him assured in that look.

“We’ve handled the pace and the quickness. And it just makes you long. If you can handle those two things and get your defence set up, it just makes you long. We’ve got a high number of steals with that lineup,” Nurse stated.

“Who knew it would be a good lineup. That’s kind of why we’ve tried it. … So obviously we’ll use it a little bit until something makes us change it.”

AROUND THE RIM

Wiggins had averaged 23.1 factors per sport in 9 profession conferences with the Raptors previous to Saturday. General, Wiggins is 14th in profession factors per sport in opposition to Toronto (minimal 5 video games) … Ex-Raptor DeRozan has now gone 13 straight video games with not less than 20 factors on 50% capturing, the longest such streak by a guard in NBA historical past … Nurse on why Marc Gasol has regarded so good since returning to the lineup: “Fresh as daisies. Marc played for 19 straight months and he finally had a month off so he’s got a little bounce back.”