January 2, 2020 | 12:31pm

2020 Democratic hopeful Andrew Yang raised $16.5 million in the course of the fourth quarter of 2019, his marketing campaign mentioned Thursday, whereas fellow longshot candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) introduced that she raked in $three.four million.

Yang’s numbers are a lift from the $10 million he raised within the third quarter.

“At every turn in this race, Andrew Yang continues to exceed expectations whether it’s in terms of grassroots fundraising, making the debates, early state polling, or the ability to draw big crowds,” Yang’s marketing campaign chief Nick Ryan mentioned in a press release on the fundraising numbers.

“What we have achieved together to date through the humanity first values of this campaign, now sets us up to compete through the early-state primaries, Super Tuesday, and beyond.”

The marketing campaign mentioned that in whole, 400,000 donors have contributed multiple million donations because the entrepreneur introduced his lengthy shot bid for the presidency in November 2017.

In the meantime, Gabbard introduced that she had raised $three.four million within the ultimate quarter of 2019, leaving her miles behind the highest tier of candidates within the race when it comes to fundraising.

Tulsi Gabbard REUTERS

The Hawaii Democrat did, nevertheless, elevate barely greater than she had within the third quarter — on the time, she introduced in $three million.

Gabbard’s marketing campaign mentioned they raised about $1.2 million in December.

Each Yang and Gabbard path far behind the main candidates within the subject.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) introduced Thursday that he raised $34.5 million final quarter, whereas former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.7 million.

Not one of the Democrats to date have held a candle to President Trump’s marketing campaign battle chest. The commander in chief introduced that he introduced in $46 million this quarter, outpacing each different candidate within the race.