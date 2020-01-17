Andrew Yang’s wife Evelyn says she was sexually abused by doctor while pregnant

Presidential hopeful Andrew Yang’s spouse stated on Thursday she was sexually abused throughout her first being pregnant by a infamous Manhattan physician who was accused of sexual abuse by 17 ladies.

Evelyn Yang informed CNN she was assaulted in 2012 by convicted intercourse offender Dr. Robert Hadden whereas he was a practising OBGYN at Columbia.

She determined to go public with the story after receiving messages of help from voters who wrote her and Andrew about their son’s autism.

The abuse began, Evelyn informed the community, when she began visiting Hadden at Columbia in 2012 whereas she was pregnant along with her first little one.

Hadden, a serial sexual abuser, started asking Evelyn questions on her intercourse life that had nothing to do along with her being pregnant. She later decided that he was grooming her for sexual abuse, she informed CNN.

He additionally allegedly subjected her to lengthy and frequent exams that had been pointless for her therapy, she stated.

Throughout one examination, Hadden clearly abused her, Evelyn stated.

“I was in the exam room, and I was dressed and ready to go. Then, at the last minute, he kind of made up an excuse,” she informed CNN.

He stated one thing about, ‘I think you might need a C-section,’ and he proceeded to seize me over to him and undress me and study me internally, ungloved,” she recalled.

“I knew it was wrong. I knew I was being assaulted,” she added.

After the abuse, Evelyn labored with the Manhattan DA’s workplace to construct a case towards Hadden. Quite a few different ladies had come ahead with allegations towards the physician, who the DA’s workplace referred to as a “serial sexual predator.”

Regardless of 17 ladies accusing him of sexual abuse, prosecutors ultimately provided him a plea deal for one rely of forcible touching and one rely of sexual abuse. His abuse of Evelyn was not one he pleaded responsible to, in keeping with CNN.

For punishment, Hadden needed to register as a intercourse offender and misplaced his medical license, however averted jail time.

In a press release, Andrew Yang informed CNN he’s pleased with his spouse for sharing her story — and argued abuse victims deserve help and safety.

“I’m extraordinarily proud of Evelyn for telling her story, and my heart breaks every time I think of what she had to experience. She is my best friend and the bravest woman I know,” he stated within the assertion.

“No one deserves to be harmed and treated the way she and countless other women have been. When victims of abuse come forward, they deserve our belief, support, and protection,” he added.