News

Android 10 update tracker: List of Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia phones getting new OS

January 18, 2020
2 Min Read

10 causes to improve to Android 10







Android 10 rollout gradual like a sloth, however that is simply the best way issues are and individuals are used to that (roughly). Regardless of sheer anticipation for brand new updates, Android customers find yourself ready for a very long time, particularly when they’re utilizing non-Pixel smartphones. Should you’re looking out for Android 10, the wait may not be too lengthy.

It has been months since Android 10 was launched and main Android smartphone makers are slowly bringing Google’s newest OS to their telephones. A handful of telephones have obtained Android 10, however there is a lengthy method to go for many Android smartphone customers.

Fortunately, the record of Android 10-powered telephones goes to develop with quite a lot of telephones becoming a member of in. Realme confirmed that it could begin Android 10 rollout in January and different manufacturers like Xiaomi and OnePlus are already within the technique of rolling out the brand new OS.

Android 10 is the official name

Android 10 is coming for extra unitsGoogle weblog

Listing of telephones getting Android 10

This is an inventory of telephones from numerous manufacturers which can be beginning to roll out Android 10 to their telephones.

Samsung

  1. Samsung Galaxy S9
  2. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
  3. Samsung Galaxy Observe 9
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold
  5. Samsung M40
  6. Samsung M30s

Xiaomi

  1. Mi A3
  2. Redmi Okay20 Professional
  3. Redmi Observe 7
  4. Redmi word eight Professional

Nokia

  1. Nokia 1
  2. Nokia 2.1
  3. Nokia three.1
  4. Nokia 5.1
  5. Nokia 5.1 Plus
  6. Nokia eight Sirocco
  7. Nokia 2.2
  8. Nokia three.2
  9. Nokia four.2
  10. Nokia 7.2
  11. Nokia 6.2
  12. Nokia three.1 Plus
Android 10

Android 10Google

Realme

  1. Realme C2
  2. Realme 2 Professional
  3. Realme 5S
  4. Realme 5
  5. Realme 5i
  6. Realme three
  7. Realme three Professional
  8. Realme 3i
  9. Realme X2 Professional
  10. Realme XT
  11. Realme X
  12. Realme three Professional

OnePlus

  1. OnePlus 5
  2. OnePlus 5T

Android 10 options

Android 10 is a serious replace for Android smartphones. There are quite a lot of causes to improve to Android 10, however options like new navigation gestures, darkish mode, notification administration, privateness settings, location entry management, good replies, Wi-Fi sharing through QR codes and extra, make upgrading value customers whereas.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment