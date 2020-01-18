Android 10 update tracker: List of Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia phones getting new OS

10 causes to improve to Android 10













Android 10 rollout gradual like a sloth, however that is simply the best way issues are and individuals are used to that (roughly). Regardless of sheer anticipation for brand new updates, Android customers find yourself ready for a very long time, particularly when they’re utilizing non-Pixel smartphones. Should you’re looking out for Android 10, the wait may not be too lengthy.

It has been months since Android 10 was launched and main Android smartphone makers are slowly bringing Google’s newest OS to their telephones. A handful of telephones have obtained Android 10, however there is a lengthy method to go for many Android smartphone customers.

Fortunately, the record of Android 10-powered telephones goes to develop with quite a lot of telephones becoming a member of in. Realme confirmed that it could begin Android 10 rollout in January and different manufacturers like Xiaomi and OnePlus are already within the technique of rolling out the brand new OS.

Android 10 is coming for extra unitsGoogle weblog

Listing of telephones getting Android 10

This is an inventory of telephones from numerous manufacturers which can be beginning to roll out Android 10 to their telephones.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S9 Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Observe 9 Samsung Galaxy Fold Samsung M40 Samsung M30s

Xiaomi

Mi A3 Redmi Okay20 Professional Redmi Observe 7 Redmi word eight Professional

Nokia

Nokia 1 Nokia 2.1 Nokia three.1 Nokia 5.1 Nokia 5.1 Plus Nokia eight Sirocco Nokia 2.2 Nokia three.2 Nokia four.2 Nokia 7.2 Nokia 6.2 Nokia three.1 Plus

Android 10Google

Realme

Realme C2 Realme 2 Professional Realme 5S Realme 5 Realme 5i Realme three Realme three Professional Realme 3i Realme X2 Professional Realme XT Realme X Realme three Professional

OnePlus

OnePlus 5 OnePlus 5T

Android 10 options

Android 10 is a serious replace for Android smartphones. There are quite a lot of causes to improve to Android 10, however options like new navigation gestures, darkish mode, notification administration, privateness settings, location entry management, good replies, Wi-Fi sharing through QR codes and extra, make upgrading value customers whereas.